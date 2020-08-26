UPDATED 4:15 p.m. — A Kenai Peninsula state lawmaker who was flying an aircraft that collided mid-air with another aircraft over Soldotna in July, killing himself and six others, had been denied a federal medical flight certification due to vision problems, according to a preliminary report of the crash by the National Transportation Safety Board.
State Rep. Gary Knopp, 63, was the only person aboard the Fairbanks-bound Piper PA-12 when it collided with a chartered de Havilland DHC-2 Beaver carrying a pilot and five passengers to a remote fishing site on the west side of Cook Inlet.
The NTSB report, released Tuesday morning, cites a finding by the Federal Aviation Administration's Civil Aeromedical Institute.
"... the pilot of the PA12 was denied medical certification in June 2012 by the Alaska Regional Flight Surgeon due to vision problems. The denial was appealed and sustained in July 2012," the report reads.
Nothing had changed in the eight years since that denial, said Clint Johnson, chief of the National Transportation Safety Board’s Alaska office, in an interview Wednesday.
"If there was a medical issue that kept him from getting a medical certificate, our folks are going to be looking closely at that," Johnson said of the accident inquiry.
Federal Aviation Administration regulations require that pilots have a valid medical certification.
"Yes, a current medical certificate is required to legally fly," said Allen Kenitzer, a spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration's Alaska and Northwest Mountain regions. "Any specific information about this airman will be verified as part of the ongoing investigation."
Knopp did obtain a flight instructors certificate in April of this year, but applicants aren't required to possess a medical certificate in order to obtain one, according to Johnson of the NTSB.
NTSB investigators, who did not visit the crash scene, will also be looking into modifications made to the aircraft.
The preliminary report noted the word "EXPERIMENTAL" was found applied to the inside of the lower clamshell door of the aircraft, which an FAA database shows was manufactured in 1946, but it isn't known yet if modifications were a factor in the collision.
"We don’t know. This airplane had been modified, gone through an extensive overhaul, if you will," Johnson said. "We don’t have real clarity of what was being accomplished.
"We don’t know if it as anything to do with the accident," he said.
Investigators are working with the mechanic who worked on the aircraft for Knopp.
Alaska State Troopers identified the other crash victims as pilot Gregory Bell, 67 of Soldotna; guide David Rogers, 40 of Kansas; Caleb Hulsey, 26, of South Carolina; Heather Hulsey, 25 of South Carolina; Mackay Hulsey, 24, of South Carolina; and Kirstin Wright, 23, of South Carolina.
The de Havilland, operated by High Adventure Charter and equipped with floats, had taken off from Longmere Lake in Soldotna at about 8:24 a.m. The PA-12 departed Soldotna airport at about the same time, according to flight tracking data. The two aircraft were at 1,175 feet above sea level when they collided about three minutes later 2.5 miles northeast of the Soldotna airport.
Neither aircraft had, or was required to have, a flight data or cockpit voice recorder, the NTSB report notes.
"Several avionics components and personal electronic devices were recovered from the wreckage areas," it reads, adding that the items were sent to an NTSB laboratory in Washington, D.C. for examination.
Contact Editor Rod Boyce at 459-7585. Follow him on Twitter: @FDNMeditor.