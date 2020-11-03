The state’s public health emergency declaration expires later this month, and Gov. Mike Dunleavy says it’s up to the Legislature to go back to Juneau to extend it.
But not all legislators feel the need to extend the declaration, leaving legislative leaders without the numbers needed to call themselves back into session. Now the heads of the House and Senate say it’s time for Dunleavy to take the lead on a special session.
Following calls to extend the health declaration, Dunleavy Chief of Staff Ben Stevens sent a letter to legislative leaders Friday communicating the governor’s position — that if the Legislature wants to extend the health emergency declaration, it must call itself into a special session to do so.
“The purpose of the letter is to find out what lawmakers want to do. Are they willing and able to call themselves into special session and extend the deadline before it expires on November 15, which only they have authority to do,” Stevens said Friday.
The governor requested that leaders poll members of the Legislature to see how much support there is for extending the declaration.
What that revealed, however, is that not all lawmakers feel that the declaration should be extended. Some of the more-conservative legislators have expressed strong feelings regarding masking policies in Anchorage they feel are too restrictive. Others have said they would follow the governor’s lead if he were to call a special session to extend the declaration but might not take the step themselves to help call a session.
The Legislature must meet a threshold of two-thirds of its members — meaning 40 of 60 lawmakers — in order to call itself back to Juneau. This procedural requirement would not be necessary if the governor were to call lawmakers into a special session.
That is what House Speaker Bryce Edgmon, I-Dillingham, and Senate President Cathy Giessel, R-Anchorage, told the governor in a letter Monday when they urged him to call a session.
“There is interest in extending the emergency declaration as expressed by members over the last two weeks,” the letter reads. “However, it is clear after months of what appeared to be a lack of interest in convening the Legislature by your administration, the sudden nature of your request finds many legislators in a difficult position, given the immediate timeline involved and with COVID-19 cases spiking across the state.”
If Dunleavy won’t call the session, then he needs to persuade resistant legislators to join the ranks of those who do support an extension of the declaration, the letter states.
“As presiding officers, we believe the only way to get a special session convened is with your administration taking assertive action and appealing to the smaller group of legislators who have, in the past two years, consistently looked to you for direction,” the letter states. “We are highly confident you are aware of this dynamic, having routinely used it to attain you objectives during the first two years of your administration to thwart veto overrides of your budget, among other procedural matters.”
Some elements of the declaration that will expire on Nov. 15 include the ability for Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink to issue immediate guidance to health workers, quickly process certification for medical personnel helping from out of state and ensure workers’ compensation for health care workers and first responders who contract COVID-19 while on the job.
Dunleavy spokesman Jeff Turner said in an email Monday evening that the governor “will take the letter into consideration as he evaluates all options regarding a continuance of the state of emergency Alaska’s residents are facing and will make a decision soon.”
