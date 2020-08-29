The Legislative Budget and Audit Committee has selected former budget analyst Alexei Painter of Juneau to lead the nonpartisan Legislative Finance Division after former division head Pat Pitney was appointed interim president of the University of Alaska.
This will not be Painter’s first time working for the division. Before most recently serving as a policy analyst for the Alaska Office of Management and Budget, Painter worked for more than five years with the division during which time he served as a fiscal analyst, senior fiscal analyst and capital budget coordinator. Painter has also previously worked as an economist at the Alaska Department of Revenue.
The Legislative Finance Division advises the Legislature on Alaska’s fiscal situation in conjunction with state budgetary decisions and the state’s economy.
Fairbanks Republican Sen. Click Bishop is vice chairman of the committee and commended Painter for stepping up during difficult fiscal times in the state.
“I like it when someone steps into the fire to serve the people of Alaska. Make no mistake about it, Alexei Painter is stepping into the fire as we face down a pandemic and another recession. The position of Legislative Finance Director is much like an umpire calling balls and strikes. I want to thank Alexei for stepping forward to help Alaska State Legislature craft responsible budgets and meaningful legislation that will solve problems and help people,” Bishop said in a statement.
House Speaker Bryce Edgmon, I-Dillingham, shared similar praise. Edgmon is a member of the Legislative Budget and Audit Committee.
“The fiscal challenges during the next couple of years are going to be epic,” Edgmon said. “Among a field of very capable candidates, Alexei Painter is an excellent choice to assume the position of the Director of the Legislative Finance Division.”
Painter will take over as head of the division on Monday.
Contact staff writer Erin McGroarty at 459-7544. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMpolitics.