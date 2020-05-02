The Alaska Legislative Budget and Audit Committee, tasked with approving additional appropriations made by the governor outside of the traditional budget process, on Friday approved only part of Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s plan to distribute Alaska’s $1.25 billion in federal relief funding allocated in the CARES Act at the end of the March.
The governor’s initial plan ran into trouble when he outlined intentions to use some of the federal dollars to fill holes in the state budget following a series of his budget vetoes — a use of the funding that may not be legal under the strict parameters set out by the federal Treasury Department on how the funding can be used. The bill states that federal relief funding must be used for costs incurred because of COVID-19.
The funding approved by the legislative committee Friday includes $125 million for education, child nutrition programs, public safety and public transportation.
The University of Alaska is set to receive $5 million of that funding to help cover some of the revenue losses and unforeseen costs related to COVID-19.
UA President Jim Johnsen told the Daily News-Miner this week the university is about $45 million in the hole. About $3 million of that was direct impact costs — university money spent to help students leave residence halls, travel home and ship belongings home as well as money spent reimbursing those students for previously purchased housing and meal plans no longer being used.
Other funding elements approved Friday include allocations for public safety, K-12 education and transportation, including the Alaska Marine Highway. It remains unclear in which specific areas these funds will be used.
The committee plans to reconvene Wednesday to address the remaining funding of more than $1 billion. Sitka Republican Sen. Bert Stedman, co-chair of the Senate Finance Committee, noted there are still details to iron out.
“Alaskans need help, and they need it fast – and these funds reflect that urgency,” Stedman said in a statement. “But, our work is not done. We are still working closely with the administration on distributing additional funds. We’re also working closely with the congressional delegation to make sure Alaskans get necessary assistance and understand the resources available to them.”
Dunleavy said Friday evening that he hopes lawmakers move through the process sooner rather than later.
“They still need to work on some of the most critical components, and we’re asking that they work as quickly as possible,” he said, noting some legislators support the uses for the funding outlined in his plan and some don’t.
Other elements of the Dunleavy’s plan that have yet to be approved by the legislative committee include $568.6 million in direct relief for municipalities and boroughs; $290 million to the Department of Commerce, Community and Economic Development and the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority to distribute in small business relief; and $50 million in nonprofit support.
Details on the governor’s plan can be found at www.bit.ly/3d6i1GP.
