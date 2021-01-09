State lawmakers dove into Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s budget proposal on Friday with much of the discussion focused on the question of how much of the Alaska Permanent Fund earnings should they spend?
They also received a report detailing some of the estimated $350 million in cuts proposed for the fiscal year that begins July 1.
The “pre-session hearing” of the House Finance Committee was held to “examine Alaska’s financial realities,” according to a meeting announcement. Legislative Finance Director Alexei Painter and Larry Persily, former deputy commissioner for the Alaska Department of Revenue, were presenters.
The new spending proposal by the governor involves $4,958 in dividend payouts to Alaskans in 2021 from the Alaska Permanent Fund, no change to the K-12 education funding formula, a $13.5 million increase to public safety and the first statewide bond proposal in almost 10 years. Dunleavy is proposing to require a vote of the people to pass new taxes and also a government spending cap.
A $35 million proposed cut to Medicaid is not expected to impact services because of a budget boost from federal coronavirus relief money for the current fiscal year, according to Painter.
He said the governor’s budget would cut 100 positions or 25% of the workforce at the public assistance agency. The governor wants to automate the work and adopt “workflow changes” to save $3.4 million.
“That’s by far the largest reduction in positions,” Painter said.
Some of the positions are partially federally funded.
Corey Allen Young, deputy press secretary for Dunleavy, said there will be no loss in services.
The savings is coming from “process/system improvements and planned reductions in staff after a ramp-up to address the backlog which has been fixed,” he wrote in an emailed answer to questions.
“DPA plans to eliminate these positions through attrition, and since there is pretty high turnover with eligibility techs, the division believes this will be no problem. In the future, DHSS DPA will see a combination of efficiencies and technical improvements,” Young wrote.
Cuts are also proposed at the child support enforcement division. Young said the state invested in a child support information technology system.
“This will allow a reduction in annual overhead for programming and server costs without changing any service levels,” Young wrote. “The child support division also proposes deleting three long-term vacant positions that have not been filled.”
School bond debt reimbursement to municipalities is proposed to be cut in half, according to Painter. Some Alaska Division of Motor Vehicles offices are proposed to be closed. The Alaska Marine Highway System and the University of Alaska are also subject to cuts in Dunleavy’s proposed spending plan.
Oil and gas tax credits are recommended to be paid in full. The $60 million is proposed to come from the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority.
Persily led the discussion about spending money from the Alaska Permanent Fund. It has grown to about $70 billion and is proposed to hit $80 billion by 2030 but only if state leaders keep the draw at 5% or less, he said. The fund is projected to earn 6.75% long term.
“The more money in the fund, the more money you are able to take out every year,” Persily said. “Everything you take out now is going to reduce your annual draw going ahead.”
Dunleavy wants to pay a supplemental dividend of $1,900 and a full statutory dividend this year of $3,058 to help tens of thousands of people who have been out of work because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Persily said, “What if there is the decision to maybe overdraw the earnings, for good reason at the moment, but then the country and investments hit a really bad year?”
He corrected some numbers being put out by the governor. Dunleavy has pointed out that the permanent fund has grown by about $10 billion since March.
It’s true, Persily said, but what the governor doesn’t mention is that the fund lost $7 billion in the months prior.
Lawmakers asked Persily about future possible budget deficits and potential new revenues, such as a state sales tax or income tax.
Persily estimated a sales tax would bring in $100 million to $200 million for every 1%, depending on how it was set up and whether there were exemptions or a cap.
He recommended keeping a possible income tax nominal and adding other new revenues.
The Alaska House Majority criticized Dunleavy’s budget plan for creating a $2.1 billion deficit in the year ahead, according to a news release.
“The governor’s budget would draw $3 billion from the permanent fund earnings reserve to pay the largest dividends in history, a move that would significantly reduce the fund’s investment potential and risk future dividends from being paid out. The amount available for dividends and essential services every year would decrease by $200 million by 2030,” reads the news release.
Rep. Neal Foster, D-Nome, co-chair of the House Finance Committee, called Friday’s hearing a sobering reminder about Alaska’s budget problems.
