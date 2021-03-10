Alaska may launch its 2021-22 cruise ship season — worth an estimated $1.35 billion to the state’s economy — despite a ban prohibiting ships from stopping in Canada, as required under U.S. law.
Alaska Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan have introduced legislation in Congress that would allow cruise ships sailing between Alaska and Washington state to bypass Canada. Rep. Don Young introduced similar legislation in the U.S. House.
Concerns about spreading the coronavirus prompted the Canadian government to ban “Alaska-bound cruise ships from operating in Canadian waters, creating additional strain on Alaska’s entire economy,” Murkowski stated in the joint press release on March 5.
Added Sullivan: “Canada’s decision to close its ports to passenger vessels for another year has dire implications for Alaska’s tourism industry and the hundreds of small businesses and tens of thousands of hardworking Alaskans who support it.”
U.S. law mandates that the cruise ships stop in Canada.
The Alaska Tourism Recovery Act would ease those restrictions. Fairbanks and other interior communities benefit from the cruise industry as cruise ship passengers travel to Denali National Park and explore Alaska’s Interior.
The federal legislation would loosen restrictions under the Passenger Vessel Services Act, which bans foreign vessels from anchoring at two different U.S. ports without stopping at a foreign port in between.
Many popular cruise lines are registered in foreign countries. Royal Caribbean is registered in Liberia, a West African nation. Carnival is registered in Panama. The Princess Cruise ships are registered in Bermuda.
The Passenger Vessel Services Act was adopted in the 1880s to protect America’s shipping interests. Murkowski described her legislation as a “technical fix” to the act that enables Alaska’s cruise industry to continue as a vital anchor in the tourism economy.
“We are taking significant steps toward safely resuming cruise ship activity and economic certainty at a time when Alaskans need it most,” Murkowski said.
In addition to the legislation before Congress, the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure sent a letter to Canada’s ambassador to the U.S., asking that the Canadian government reconsider its cruise ship ban, which is in effect until March 2022.
The committee recommended that Canada allow stops at Canadian ports without passengers leaving the ships.
Contact political reporter Linda F. Hersey at 459-7575 or follow her at twitter.com/FDNMpolitics.