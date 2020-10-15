A Fairbanks man who purchased used computer servers and data caches last year at a Fairbanks school district auction allegedly discovered they had not been properly erased and still contained thousands of personnel and student files.
Rueben Leake, the CEO of 1st Strike Asset Management, on Friday filed a civil lawsuit against the district asking it to acknowledge its mistake, to notify anyone whose confidential data was left on the computers and to pay his attorney fees.
In the first of two phone conversations Wednesday afternoon, Leake said his company bid $27 for four computer servers and three data vaults at a June 29, 2019, school district auction.
“I got them home, plugged them in and started going through them, and it turns out they’re filled with data. I was shocked,” Leake said. “They’re the custodians of this data, and this is an egregious error. I shudder to think if somebody would have bought this system and put it on eBay and sold it. The fallout would be enormous. This has the makings of enormous identity theft.”
Leake said he hired attorney William Satterberg to represent him because he felt he was in a “moral quandary” and needed to hold the school district accountable for its mistake.
“Bill called them and said they needed to address this issue. The district demanded they be returned to them and said, ‘We’ll wipe them but you need to sign a non-disclosure agreement, and then we’ll give them back,’” Leake said. “I’m not interested in standing by while they wipe these servers and keep my mouth shut while the hundreds of people whose data was there could be compromised.”
According to a school district news release issued Friday afternoon, the district did not learn about Leake’s purchase of the computer components and the sensitive data they allegedly contain until Satterberg contacted them Aug. 10 of this year.
“The school district immediately sought the return of the computers,” the release states. “In response, the purchaser demanded $100,000 and refused to relinquish the property without payment. Later that same day, counsel for the purchaser characterized the $100,000 demands as a ‘joke’ and lowered the purchaser’s demand ... to $15,000, while also acknowledging the purchaser paid under $100 for the computers at the surplus sale.”
When asked for comment, Satterberg said his request for $100,000 was indeed a joke. Satterberg said the school district threatened to get a search warrant against his client, seize the components and file an injunction, behavior he characterized as “bullying.” Satterberg also said Leake hired him on Aug. 7 of this year, and he wasn’t sure if his client had approached the school district at any time before that.
In a second phone conversation with the News-Miner, Leake admitted he had the computer components in his possession for more than a year before he contacted Satterberg or the school district. Leake said he kept them securely locked up until he could find the time to deal with the school district in the manner in which he felt the situation deserved.
“To hit this thing head on it’s going to take a lot of effort and a lot of energy, and it’s going to derail other projects I’m working on, so I just put it in storage,” Leake said. “The truth of it is, I don’t have any other explanation. I know these things take time, and I wasn’t prepared to deal with it.”
When asked why he felt it was his duty to keep the school district data “safe” while not informing anyone about it, Leake said, “I figured I was fairly accurate on predicting how they’d react to it, and I was 100% accurate. At the time I could have contacted them, but I couldn’t have followed through in making them own up to this.”
Leake denied copying any data from the school district computer components during the more than 14 months he had them in his possession.
The school district is “diligently pursuing the recovery of the equipment in order to safeguard the information on it as well as to notify any person whose information may have been released” and has offered Leake’s company $10,000 in exchange for the components, according to the news release. It is also “reviewing its policies and procedures in order to prevent future release of sensitive information and will continue to do so as further information is made available to it regarding this matter.”
