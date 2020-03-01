Leap Year only rolls around every four years, but at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, it was a day as busy as any other for births.
Four Leap Day babies were born at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital this year. Two were early morning arrivals to the city while another arrived around 4:30 p.m.
“We are at three (babies) with a couple more potentially on the way. We’ll see,” said Hailey Baker, obstetric technician around 4 p.m. on Saturday. “I mean birth is unpredictable and so we’re not sure. There’s still eight hours in the day. A lot can happen.”
Sitting on the second floor of the hospital, Baker said it was a fairly normal day. None of the births had been scheduled births to that point, all arriving naturally.
Marcus Jackson had some respiratory issues after greeting the world on Saturday, but he was cooing, kicking and cuddling with his mother, Jennifer Olsen, by Saturday afternoon. Olsen’s fiance, Marvin Jackson, had gone to take their 4-year-old, also named Marvin, home for the day.
His older brother was two days overdue, according to Olsen, but Marcus arrived right on time, weighing 8 pounds, 5 ounces and measuring 20.5 inches. His due date was Feb. 29.
“You could’ve came yesterday or tomorrow, but you came today,” Olsen told her youngest son as he laid his head against her and grasped up at her hand intermittently.
They don’t know yet how they’ll celebrate birthdays, according to Olsen. She and Jackson had discussed the possibility of Marcus arriving on Saturday, and while she was trying for him not to be a Leap-Year baby, she said “it’s cool.”
“It’s unique. It makes you a special little guy, huh?” she said, looking at Marcus while he shifted around in her arms.
He doesn’t have a middle name yet, but Olsen said it will be Hawaiian. She said she has a Hawaiian middle name and her siblings do too.
At around 3 a.m. on Saturday, Olsen woke her fiance up because she was having a contraction. She said he was up, pulling his shoes on when she reminded him the car was still cold. It was 27 below zero outside and they had to wait a few minutes for the car to warm up.
They made it to the hospital around 4 a.m. and Marcus was born at 6:46 a.m., according to Olsen.
By Saturday afternoon Olsen said she was feeling tired. She hadn’t slept since 8 a.m. the day before.
Marcus twisted in his mother’s arms close to 5 p.m., eyes looking for her face.
Danielle Baham, a registered nurse with Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, told the News-Miner in an interview shortly before Leap Day she couldn’t recall helping with births on Feb. 29 in the past.
“They’re always just happy when the baby is delivered,” she said, “but yeah, I think it would be a neat thing to have a baby on a Leap, a special day like that.”
Baham was helping a third mother giving birth on Saturday afternoon, and a fourth baby arrived before 7 p.m. She was anticipating a fifth before the night was through.
“Any given day we can have, you know, five or six deliveries in a 24 hours period I would say,” she said. “We’ve seen even, I think our record has been maybe eight, but no, this is a normal delivery day at FMH.
Contact staff writer Kyrie Long at 459-7510. Follow her on twitter.com/FDNMlocal