When borough officials meet today to focus on the 2020-2021 budget proposal, one of their tasks will be figuring out how to make up for $4.3 million in aid vetoed from the state budget.
The borough mayor’s budget proposal introduced on April 5 relied on the state assistance, which was approved by the Legislature, to help pay off some of the borough’s $14 million in upcoming bond debt payments. The governor wiped out school bond debt reimbursement in a veto earlier this week.
The coronavirus pandemic is also expected to present budget challenges. Budget assumptions, such as revenues from the hotel/motel room tax, will need to be reduced.
A budget hole of more than $5 million is brewing, according to Fairbanks North Star Borough Mayor Bryce Ward.
“We are working on amendments to the budget to reflect the loss of the remaining school debt reimbursement and other projected losses in revenue due to COVID,” he wrote in an email.
Ward is hopeful the school bond debt money will be restored through COVID-19 relief funds but he is treating it as a budget deficit for now, he told the assembly Thursday.
He mentioned, in emailed answers to questions, the possibility of higher taxes or program cuts if state assistance doesn’t come through.
Borough leaders will also meet next Saturday to continue discussing the budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1.
The $175.6 million spending plan proposed by Ward is 1.5% over the approved budget for the current fiscal year. It adds six public employees, including code enforcement officers and a library director.
The proposed local contribution to education, about $50 million, is the same as this year’s allocation. The proposal would allocate $11 million to fix and improve government facilities.
The areawide property tax rate is proposed to increase from 13.892 mills to 14.446 mills, which would be the second-highest areawide mill rate in borough history. The increase is .55 mills, or $55 per $100,000 worth of property.
Assembly members are wary.
Assemblyman Jimi Cash said this is not the year to raise the property tax.
“We are entering one of the worst financial crises in American history,” he wrote in a text message. “We cannot have a budget that imposes a tax increase on property owners. I’m hoping that the mayor and the rest of the assembly feel the same urgency I do to decrease the burden on residents.”
Assemblyman Frank Tomaszewski agreed. Many people have lost jobs and income due to the coronavirus pandemic, he said.
“Businesses are closed and wonder if they can weather the storm,” he said in a text message. “How many businesses will close their doors forever? How many people will have difficulty buying food and medicine? How many people will not be able to pay their rent or mortgage?
“These are the questions I take to the budget discussions.”
Assemblywoman Marna Sanford said budget cuts will be needed.
Leaders are feeling pressure to limit spending, said Assemblywoman Liz Lyke, and “any new spending will be questioned” and likely amended.
Leah Berman Williams, chairwoman of the assembly finance committee, said the vetoed school bond debt payment is a huge problem. She is hoping the Legislature overrides the veto.
“We will need to be thinking carefully about the ways in which we will need to revise the proposed budget to take into account the economic challenges we are now facing,” Williams wrote in a text message.
She expressed doubt that COVID-19 relief money from the federal government, funneled through the state, could be used to pay off municipal school bond debt.
Assemblywoman Mindy O’Neall said the mayor’s budget proposal seems reasonable. Her goal is to find new efficiencies and improve public service, she said in a text message.
