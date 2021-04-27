Borough Mayor Bryce Ward and Leah Berman Williams, chairwoman of the Borough Assembly finance committee, are hosting a town hall meeting on Wednesday to go over the budget proposal for the fiscal year 2021-2022.
The Budget Update and Town Hall starts at 6 p.m. and is being held in the theater at the Alaska Centennial Center for the Arts at Pioneer Park. The public is invited. It will be streamed online.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly is also taking spoken comment on the budget at a public hearing in the assembly chambers at 6 p.m. May 6. The spending plan is subject to passage May 13.
Ward said in an email that he is looking for feedback from borough residents and is open to making budget amendments.
“The Wednesday town hall is to have a dialog with the public on the recommended budget (mayors) and the finance committee budget and find out where we may need to do additional work,” the mayor wrote. “It is meant to be informative and educational and we are looking for feedback. There is still time to draft amendments to the budget based on the testimony we hear.”
The Carlson Center is proposed to go under Fairbanks North Star Borough management with expanded services, such as an indoor play area, sports and programming for teenagers, under the new spending plan.
The plan keeps most other borough services and fees, such as for swimming or renting a pavilion or adopting a pet, at the current level. The commercial tipping fee at the landfill is proposed to increase from $120 to $124 a ton.
The plan reduces property taxes by 0.92 of a mill and adds $1 million in borough spending overall, for a total of $173.4 million, excluding service areas and grants, over what was approved for the current fiscal year, which ends June 30.
Under the plan, the borough would raise spending on “operating supplies” by $85,000, clothing supplies by $25,000, office supplies by $10,000 and computer supplies by $10,000.
Leaders are also looking at increasing spending on professional services by $100,000, rent by $58,000, communications by $30,000 and travel by $10,000.
The school district is anticipated to receive $49 million for the local contribution to public education.
The proposal makes a $12 million contribution to a fund that pays for new construction and maintenance projects.
The budget does not take into account an estimated $18-20 million that is being allocated to the borough from the latest federal coronavirus relief package.
Borough services have been dialed back during the Covid-19 pandemic, and the mayor has said he plans to make the borough fully operational by Jan. 1, 2022.
Face masks will be required at the town hall meeting where Covid-19 mitigation practices will be in place, according to Ward.
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 459-7545 or follow her at twitter.com/FDNMborough.