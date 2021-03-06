Investment manager Callan Associates warned lawmakers Friday against a “raid” on Alaska’s Permanent Fund without putting at risk the portfolio’s future payouts for the state and residents.
Greg Allen, CEO of Callan Associates, compared the Permanent Fund to a “forest or fishery. There is only so much it can give before you destroy its ability to give at all. If you raid it now, you won’t have it later.”
Gov. Mike Dunleavy has been pushing for a $5,000 payment to each recipient. With a backdrop of business closings and a pandemic that has damaged the economy, the governor’s proposal has generated interest among lawmakers and the public.
But on Friday, Callan Associates urged careful management. Allen said that the Permanent Fund is healthy with a diverse portfolio that includes stocks, bonds, real estate and other private equities.
The agency offers a status report annually on the Permanent Fund, providing 10-year projections. “The numbers tend to change slowly. We work with a lot of large funds. Many use the expectations to do their planning,” Allen told the Senate Finance Committee.
Allen said that Callan Associates uses a team of economists and actuaries to come up with projections on expected returns, volatility and how stocks interact with other assets.
He said that the average 10-year return on stock investments has been at 10.5 percent. But the next 10-year return projections are at 6.5% on stock investments, “putting the fund at the bottom third of what we observed in the past.”
Likewise, the bond market’s average 10-year return has been at 5.5%, while Callan and Associates is projecting 1.75% for the next 10 years.
The COVID-19 pandemic sent the market into “bear territory,” he said.
In addition, real estate prices have fallen in some areas, such as declines in rental income for offices and retail space at malls. “On balance with industrial and distribution centers doing well, this is not a disaster,” Allen noted.
He concluded that the state would need an “increasingly risky and complex portfolio to generate the returns it has had in the past.”
Allen continued: “All of those assets cannot be immediately disposed of without taking a haircut. You have a pretty good chunk of fixed income. This is not a time to stretch for a return. In our view the Permanent Fund is a good fund in relative risk.”
The money manager cautioned that when a state is under a lot of pressure to have a high draw, investment staff is encouraged to take more risks, which should be avoided. “We like to see our clients have realistic expectations.”
“You are in a good position now with a healthy earnings reserve account and really high market value to cost,” he said. “You are in as healthy of a position as you can expect to be.”
