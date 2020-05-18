Lawmakers from around the state are returning to the state Capitol in Juneau today to vote on a plan to distribute federal CARES Act funding to municipalities, nonprofits and small businesses.
The plan — compiled by Gov. Mike Dunleavy and state commissioners — originally sought to disperse more than $1 billion across the state to backfill holes left in the state operating budget after the governor’s vetoes. However, following questions over the legality of the plan, Dunleavy submitted an amended proposal limiting the funding to only needs created by the pandemic.
The legislative committee tasked with reviewing the allocations voted to approve the plan last week but ran into difficulties when some lawmakers — and a lawsuit filed by a Juneau resident — called for the plan to be voted on by the full Legislature.
Most Fairbanks area lawmakers are eager for the funding to be distributed to those in need sooner than later.
“I’m excited to get the CARES Act funding onto the street as quickly as possible,” Rep. Grier Hopkins, D-Fairbanks, said Sunday. “Our nonprofits who are struggling to keep up with the impacted Alaskans really need that money and that funding. So do our municipalities. It’s critical we’re going down there to do this.”
Hopkins said he was cautiously optimistic the funding will pass through the Legislature easily. A simple majority of the Legislature is all that is needed to approve the funding.
While many lawmakers are not enthusiastic about traveling away from their homes again while the state continues to battle COVID-19, Hopkins said the funding is too important not to approve.
“We have a job to do,” he said. “While grocery clerks continue to work during all of this, we need to make sure our job is done too.”
Some local legislators would like to see some changes to the funding levels. But the fact that the funding package is not an appropriations bill originated in the Legislature means making changes would be complicated and unlikely to be successful before the regular legislative session reaches its constitutional time limit Wednesday.
Fairbanks Democratic Sen. Scott Kawasaki said he would have liked to see Fairbanks and North Pole receive more funding as part of the larger municipal allocation.
“I think with this urge to get things done quickly, the administration rushed through a proposal, which didn’t get vetted and provide an opportunity for public testimony,” he said.
Kawasaki criticized Dunleavy’s original plan to use some of the federal aid money meant to help state’s fight the novel coronavirus to fill holes left in the state’s operating budget left by his vetoes.
“The way I would characterize, the governor didn’t know what he was saying when he said he could backfill other areas of the budget,” Kawasaki said. “That was never the intention of the CARES Act. It was designed to help state’s address areas of need created by COVID-19, but instead he said it was to backfill his own budget. I don’t know where he got that information from. Many legislators expressed concern about that and we ended up being right.”
Fairbanks Republican Rep. Bart LeBon and North Pole Republican Rep. Mike Prax both agreed with Kawasaki that Fairbanks needs more funding than what is being provided.
“But I don’t know if we’ll ever get out of there if we start getting into what could be changed,” Prax said Sunday.
LeBon said he would prefer the parameters regarding how the funding can be used to be loosened.
Fairbanks Democratic Rep. Adam Wool had similar concerns.
“There aren’t really a lot of COVID related expenses because there haven’t been as many cases,” Wool said. “Hopefully they’re going to loosen up the federal rule that says we can use it for other stuff like our hospital which really needs help.
The Legislature may need to return to Juneau at a later date to address some concerns that have been raised regarding the capital budget, according to Senate Rules Chair John Coghill, R-North Pole. That will need to wait for a later time though, Coghill added. The plan is to pass the federal funding as quickly as possible while the regular session is still in play.
Sen. Click Bishop, R-Fairbanks; Rep. Dave Talerico, R-Healy; Rep. Steve Thompson, R-Fairbanks, could not be reached for comment.
Contact staff writer Erin McGroarty at 459-7544. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMpolitics.