Lawmakers approved around $1 billion in federal CARES Act funding Monday evening that will now be distributed to local governments, nonprofits, small businesses, transportation and other areas in need due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The funding was outlined in a plan created by Gov. Mike Dunleavy last month but required approval by the Legislative Budget and Audit Committee before distribution could take place.
Dunleavy had originally put forward a plan to use some of the federal relief funding to fill holes left in the state’s operating budget following a series of his budget vetoes made earlier this spring. That plan prompted questions about its legality because the federal bill specifically states the funding must be used for costs incurred due to the pandemic. Dunleavy subsequently announced an amended plan for the $1.25 billion Alaska was due that more closely fell within the parameters of acceptable funding uses.
Most of the allocations by lawmakers fell in line with the amended plan with a few exceptions, one of which is the inclusion of direct grants for small businesses rather than just loans as Dunleavy had proposed.
Other funding includes the following:
• $568.6 million for local governments to distribute within their communities as needed
• $290 million in grants for small businesses
• $50 million for fisheries
• $49 million for the statewide aviation and rural airport system
• $10 million for homeless assistance
• $1.4 million to offset waived Measurement Standards and Commercial Vehicle Compliance fees
• $1.2 million to ensure continued operation of the Whittier Access and Tunnel
• $465,000 to cover Northern Region Highways & Aviation personnel costs on the Dalton Highway
The legislative committee, made up of a number of members of both the House and the Senate, is chaired by Anchorage Democratic Rep. Chris Tuck with Fairbanks Republican Sen. Click Bishop serving as vice chair.
Bishop, the only Fairbanks member of the committee, celebrated the passage of the funds, noting the power to authorize such spending remains with the Legislature and that the committee process was necessary.
“Passage of these funds, while the Legislature is still in session, represents action during an unprecedented public health disaster,” he said. “It does not represent an abrogation of the Legislature’s preeminent constitutional appropriation authority.”
The ways in which the funding could be used and the time the legislative committee took to approve the funding brought with it some controversy as Dunleavy took to Twitter last week complaining that lawmakers were taking too long to approve the funding. He used the hashtag “aklegfails.”
Dunleavy took a softer tone in a statement released Tuesday thanking the committee for approving the funding.
“I would like to thank the Alaska Legislature for acting yesterday evening to approve the distribution of over $1 billion to communities, businesses, nonprofits, and individuals impacted by the economic hardships caused by COVID19,” Dunleavy said. “This is an extraordinary time in our state and my team worked expeditiously to get these critical relief funds disbursed.”
No specific time frame for distribution has been released by the governor.
Contact staff writer Erin McGroarty at 459-7544. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMpolitics.