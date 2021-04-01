A Lathrop High School student has tested positive for COVID-19 virus and is quarantining at home, according to the school officials. The student plays sports at school and closely interacts with 29 other students who have been quarantined as well.
No staff members were considered close contacts, which means they haven’t interacted with the COVID-positive students within six feet for 15 minutes or more, the school’s principal Carly Sween wrote in an email to the school.
The district notified public health officials about the positive case so they can coordinate contact tracing among people outside of school.
To help students and staff navigate school protocols during the pandemic, the district created step-by-step guidelines called decision-trees. These guidelines map out what each person should do in case they experience COVID-19 symptoms or learn that they’ve been in contact with someone who tested positive.
If students or staff experience COVID-19 symptoms, they are required to either quarantine for 10 days without a test and wait until the symptoms recede, or get a test and adjust their quarantining time depending on the results and their condition.
Non-vaccinated close contacts can quarantine for 10 days and return to school if they don’t experience any symptoms. The second option is to quarantine for seven days and get tested.
For the 11,260 students in the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District, 152 students tested positive for the virus since August, including eLearning, remote, and in-person learners. Among staff, there have been 159 cases, according to the COVID-19 Cases Dashboard on the school district’s website.
At least 651 new cases were reported in Alaska on March 30, a spike of over 20% compared to the recent daily averages.
More than 30 percent of Alaskans received one vaccine dose and more than 22% are fully vaccinated.
For local vaccinations, the Carlson Center is offering more than 1,200 appointments to receive the Pfizer vaccine on April 6.
“We really want to bring our community back up to doing all of the great things that we enjoy doing in our short summers,” wrote Lanien M. Livingston, public information officer for the Fairbanks North Star Borough. “We need to get shots in arms.”
People can register for vaccination at covidvax.alaska.gov.
