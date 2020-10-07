Jenne Metolie, the girlfriend of legendary Alaska dog musher Lance Mackey of Fairbanks died Sunday in an ATV accident.
Mackey announced the news on his Facebook page shortly before 10 a.m. today.
"It is with great sadness that I say my friend, my partner, the mother of my babies died in an ATV accident on Sunday night. The babies are safe, they were home with me at the time. Family and neighbors have been here helping us and Jenne's parents are coming up today," the post states. "Jenne was my rock during my rehab and recovery. She will continue to be with the kids and I as they grow into the amazing people she knew they would be."
Metolie and Mackey have a 4-year-old son and a 2-year-old daughter.
The accident has not been posted to the Alaska State Troopers daily dispatch webpage. Troopers have not responded to the Daily News-Miner's requests for information about the incident.
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.
