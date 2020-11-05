Updated 5:24 p.m.: Kotzebue fire crews contained a blaze early Thursday that destroyed the Bayside Restaurant, a longtime landmark in the Northwest Alaska city.
Fighting the fire in a snowstorm with winds up to 54 mph, crews stopped the flames from spreading to nearby structures and evacuated the residents, Kotzebue City Manager Tom Atkinson said.
One person who could have been inside the destroyed building is still unaccounted for, Atkinson said.
The restaurant on the city's oceanfront road was adjacent to the popular three-story Nullagvik Hotel, which can house up to 300 people. With strong winds blowing away from the hotel, fire crews kept the building and the residential houses across the road from catching fire.
No information about the cause of the fire was immediately available, but Atkinson said it started around 5.30 a.m., engulfed the restaurant by 10 a.m. and by 1 p.m. had burned it down.
“It was one of the main restaurants in town where you can come, sit down and have a meal,” Atkinson said. “ So it is sad to see this happening to it.”
After getting the fire under control, firefighters started mopping up the area and will continue the cleanup for at least another 24 hours, Atkinson said Thursday afternoon.
The National Weather Service forecast the storm to continue through Friday, with visibility being as low as a quarter of a mile at times.
