A Kotzebue man has been arrested and is being held on federal sex trafficking charges for allegedly molesting a 13-year-old girl numerous times over a 3-year period, officials said Monday.
Wally Roy Carter, 61, of Kotzebue, was arrested Dec. 17, on sex trafficking charges. Officials said the FBI began investigating Carter in November when someone tipped off the FBI that Cater had molested a girl some 15 times starting when she was 10.
According to a press release issued by the U.S. Attorney’s office, Carter allegedly plied the girl with drugs and alcohol and gave her money after each instance of sexual abuse. The assaults happened in Carter’s home, his vehicle and at a cabin where the victim tried to escape at least five times.
Carter is currently being detained pending trial. If convicted, Carter faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison. But under federal sentencing guidelines, the actual sentence imposed could be much greater.