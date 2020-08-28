A kitchen fire in a housing unit on Fort Wainwright Thursday evening left one soldier suffering smoke inhalation and requiring medical attention.
The active-duty soldier was treated at Bassett Army Community Hospital and has since been released, according to Fort Wainwright spokeswoman Eve Baker.
The fire broke out at approximately 9:30 p.m. in one home in an eight-unit housing complex on base. No other units were damaged and the fire was put out by a resident with a home fire extinguisher before fire personnel arrived on the scene just three minutes later. All residents of the housing complex were safely evacuated before the fire crew arrived.
The residents of the unit in which the fire broke out and the family in the adjacent unit were displaced for the night –– the latter of whom will be able to return to their home today.
The unit in which the fire broke out will require "significant restoration," according to Baker and the soldier who lived there will be provided alternate housing for the time being.
