The lady who minds the bulk bins at the Co-op Market Grocery & Deli is an aspiring writer and graphic artist. Her name is Kirsten McGraw. She has been with the Co-op since it opened in 2013.
“I was married and a stay-at-home parent, but it was driving me crazy,” the 34-year-old, who was born in Fairbanks, wrote in an email. “I decided to get a job as a way to add extra income to my family, learn job skills, give my (now) ex some time to do schooling and get the job he wanted, and get out of the house more. I was fighting some depression.
“I had a case through an agency where they worked with me to find whatever job I could start in that’d benefit me with what skills I had by then. … The fact that I couldn’t hear, or must wear a hearing aid, didn’t deter them from giving me a job.”
She started as a deli assistant. It was her first real job. About a year later, McGraw was promoted to bulk buyer. It suits her because she likes to keep her hands busy. Her hobbies include sewing, crocheting and making pottery.
McGraw has severe hearing loss and spent her childhood visiting doctors’ offices and watching her mom fight for her to be “mainstreamed” in school. She is the only child of a scientist and civil servant.
McGraw graduated from Lathrop High School and attends the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
“I am still in limbo over what degree to finish,” she wrote. “Either graphic design/animation, computer programming or some other options. I was thinking of going back this year, but it’s messy now, especially with UAF seeming unsure how to go ahead for fall semester.”
In her free time, McGraw enjoys painting, writing fiction and spending time with her son.
“I am super into writing fiction and write almost every day with friends,” she said. “I write more than anything. My friends and I have a story arc that’s still going three years in the making. It’s a super fun way to decompress after a long day and keep in touch with them. They don’t live here in Alaska. We’ve been talking about meeting up, but oh well. Maybe next year.”
McGraw said she is cultivating a habit of making artworks, mostly illustrations, and hopes it leads her to graphic design.
“I also dabble in gardening, particularly culinary and medicinal herbs, growing them, making teas etc.,” she wrote.
“My ideal way to spend time would be with my kid, animals who live with us, playing games with him, writing fiction with friends, and some art, some gaming. But life’s often busy.
“Right now, I’m trying to start seeds for my herb garden and spring clean my house, but it’s slow going.”
