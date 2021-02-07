A letter from the Ketchikan Gateway Borough School District Board of Education to state leaders said education workers there have diligently offered in-person classes for the last 100 days and should get priority for the COVID-19 vaccine.
The district on the southern tip of Alaska’s Inside Passage employs about 400 full-time workers and another 150 temporary or substitute employees, and they have “worked diligently to maintain strict health and safety protocols that would keep our students, staff, and community COVID-free,” according to the letter.
The school district offered full-schedule public education in school buildings, while many other Alaska school districts chose remote learning and trimmed the school day last August.
The Ketchikan school board acknowledged the “moral and ethical obligation” to vaccinate people who are high risk but said “we would be remiss not to take this opportunity to advocate for our staff in honor of the tremendous job they have done for our community and the risks they have taken to serve our students.”
The letter calls on Ketchikan public education workers to be “prioritized for the kind of protection that is already available to other frontline essential workers in the state.”
It is addressed to Gov. Mike Dunleavy, Alaska Department of Health and Social Services Commissioner Adam Crum, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink, members of the vaccine allocation committee, the Alaska Association of School Boards and two state legislators.
The school district serves 2,200 students from preschool to grade 12, and school buildings there have remained open this school year “with the exception of only a few days,” the letter from the school board states.
A school board member provided the Feb. 1 letter to the Daily News-Miner on Friday.
The Ketchikan school district operates three elementary schools, two charter schools, one middle school, one high school, one junior/senior alternative high school, one homeschool correspondence program, one online/virtual program and one tribal program.
Residents of Ketchikan were concerned about closing schools due to “learning loss, isolation, social- emotional deficits and economic impacts” that were suffered during the closure of schools last spring.
“From the beginning of the school year, the community of Ketchikan demanded we provide on-site school five days a week for all Ketchikan students,” according to the letter. “Ketchikan’s teachers, paraprofessionals, counselors, lunch staff, bus drivers, and school administration rose to this task at the direction of the school board.”
“We have routinely sanitized and deep cleaned our facilities. We have purchased PPE, hand sanitizer, disinfectant, sneeze guards, and equipment. We have rented additional space to provide small cohorts and achieve social distancing. We have instituted health screenings and mask wearing.”
Hosting in-person classes during the COVID-19 pandemic has involved quarantines of teachers and students suspected to have been exposed to the virus.
“We have assisted public health with contact tracing. We have provided meals, homework, supplies, and devices to staff and students to continue their work in isolation,” according to the letter. “The job our employees have done is nothing short of heroic. They are frontline workers who have stepped up and accepted the risk of serving students in the middle of a global pandemic. Not only have some experienced quarantine multiple times, some have contracted COVID as well.”
Alaskans who are 65 and older, health-care workers and nursing home residents are currently eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Some education workers are eligible provided they perform health-care activities for students such as tube feedings, suctioning and other hands-on services, according to Kelly Atlee, senior director of communications and public relations at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.
The next wave of vaccinations—the dates are pending—will be offered to frontline essential workers age 50 and older. That includes education workers, first responders, seafood workers, grocery store workers, public transit workers, postal workers and people living and working in congregate settings, such as prisons and group homes.
