Nine-year-old Kari Tumason has a knack for finding four- and five-leaf clovers.
It doesn’t matter if he is walking or riding his bicycle. When he spots a patch of clover, those curious plants just seem to jump out at him. He stops and collects them.
“Sometimes my mom has to say ‘Stop looking for clovers,’” said the fourth-grader from Barnette Magnet School, imitating his mother raising her voice.
He has always enjoyed finding four- and five-leaf clovers but only recently started saving them in a special journal. He presses the clovers in books and then adds them to his collection.
“I just think it’s interesting,” he said. “And it’s fun to get the clovers because they are rare.”
He knows they are rare after researching four- and five-leaf clovers thanks to encouragement from his neighbors.
“The odds of finding a four-leaf clover are 10,000 to one, according to Smithsonian Magazine,” Kari wrote in a letter to the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner. “Many sources on the web say the odds of finding a five-leaf clover hop up to 1,000,000 to one, though the Daily Mail says one in 20,000.”
Kari’s collection currently boasts 28 four-leaf clovers and eight five-leaf clovers. And that is just since he started saving them this past summer.
White clover grows in yards everywhere, and there is actually clover lore. Some say the four leaves of clover represent faith, hope, love and luck. A fifth leaf represents wealth. In the Middle Ages, a clover with four leaves meant good luck and was also believed to grant one the ability to see fairies.
Four-leaf clovers are actually mutations of the white clover, and, according to gardeningknowhow.com, there should be at least one four-leaf clover in an area roughly 13 square feet,
Kari wonders if his clover-finding ability is, in part, genetic.
“I might have a little bit from genes,” he explained. “Because my great-grandma found clover over the years.”
So did his other grandmother, he added.
“Personally, I think it’s genetic,” he concluded. “That might have something to do with it.”
They are everywhere, he said. He found four-leaf clovers in a patch near his school and out at Creamer’s Field.
“I found that if I find one four-leaf clover in a patch, I’m more likely to find more,” he said.
Legend proclaims that four-leaf clovers are good luck.
“I’m not sure,”Kari said. “I don’t know if I can believe in omens and stuff. But they’re quite rare. So if you see one, they’re worth checking.
“It gives you some good bragging rights,” he added. “Whether or not it brings good luck.”
Kari has lots of plans for what he wants to be when he grows up.
“I’m good at quite a few things school-wise,” he said. But he knows he already has a real skill at finding four- and five-leaf clovers.
“I’m going to keep looking for clovers as I grow older,” he said. “I’m just good at it.”
And he shared photos to prove it.
“Kari does read a lot of Guinness World Records,” said his mother, Jennifer Arseneau. “He knows you need evidence or no one is going to believe it.”
“Graphic evidence,” Kari added.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her on Twitter @FDNMKris.