A 36-year-old Kaktovik man who fatally shot a polar bear and didn't harvest the meat has been sentenced to pay a $4,500 fine, serve three months in federal prison and be on one year of supervised release.
According to a news release issued Friday by the U.S. attorney's office in Anchorage, whaling captain Christopher L. Gordon stored a large quantity of bowhead whale meat in the front yard of his house instead of using bear-resistant food storage lockers. On Dec. 20, 2018, a polar bear tried to eat the butchered whale meat. Gordon shot the bear and left its carcass in his yard. He did not salvage any of the bear's meat and allowed it to be covered with snow.
Three weeks later, a snow removal vehicle moved the bear's carcass and ripped off one of its legs. Portions of the carcass, including the pelt, claws or teeth were still salvageable, but Gordon failed to do so. Five months later Gordon had the carcass burned at the Kaktovik dump, according to the news release.
Gordon is an Alaska Native and permitted to hunt and kill polar bears and other marine mammals for subsistence or to create and sell authentic Native handicrafts and clothing. The federal Marine Mammal Protection Act prohibits this being done in a wasteful manner.
Gordon pleaded guilty Friday to knowingly shooting and killing a polar bear and leaving the harvestable remains to waste. At his sentencing hearing, U.S. District Court Judge Ralph Beistline noted the importance of deterring similar conduct.
Gordon will not be allowed to hunt marine mammals other than bowhead whales during his one year of supervised release.
Kaktovik, located 380 miles north of Fairbanks, is a coastal community in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.
