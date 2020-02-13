This is a photo of members of Kaktovik Girl Scout Troop 318, which lost its uniforms, supplies and meeting place when the village school burned down last week. This photo, provided by co-leader Ann Washburn, is from an outing to the beach to search for sea glass and drift wood. Featured are some of the troop's Daisies and Brownies: Skyla Akpik, Frances Rexford, Gizelle Gordon, Mary Gordon and Jyllina Kaleak. Washburn is seen wearing the blue hat and co-leader Katie Strand is wearing the purple headband. Photo Courtesy Ann Washburn