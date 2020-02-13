Girl Scout Troop 318 in Kaktovik, population 250, lost its uniforms, supplies and meeting place when the village’s only school burned last week.
Despite the loss, the troop held its regular weekly meeting on Monday at the community center, and the troop is determined to rebuild, according to co-leaders and teachers Ann Washburn and Katie Strand.
They want to provide the girls “some consistency and normalcy and a place to go and see friends,” Washburn said.
“We just spent time together and played some games and laughed,” she said.
Troop 318 is part of the same Girl Scout council as Girl Scout troops in Fairbanks. The Farthest North Girl Scout Council is collecting donations and letters to support the Kaktovik troop.
The village of mostly Inupiat residents is located on Barter Island, 90 miles west of the Canadian border and on the northern edge of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.
Troop 318 is the second farthest north Girl Scout troop in North America. Utqiagvik has the farthest north troop, according to Suellen Nelles, executive director of the Farthest North Girl Scout Council.
A weekly newsletter for the council mentioned Troop 318’s plight, which was shared on social media.
Girl Scouts from as far away as Louisiana and Connecticut have contacted the council offering to help, according to Nelles.
“It’s great to see that people care,” she said.
Troop 318 started about four years ago and has 21 members from kindergarteners to high schoolers, according to the Washburn.
“It’s a really close group of girls. Most of them are family. They take care of each other,” she said.
The troop crest is a unicorn.
“All of the girls wear unicorn stuff all of the time. It’s become a thing,” Washburn said.
The troop met in a classroom in the school, which was severely damaged from a fire that raged overnight on Friday. Frozen pipes kept the sprinkler system from activating, the Anchorage Daily News reported.
The troop sold Girl Scout cookies in January. Nelles offered to cancel their order while the community sorts out the aftermath of the burned school. Washburn declined.
“I think we are going to keep going,” she said. “No one was hurt. No one was killed. The girls are doing well. They are resilient. We have a lot to be thankful for.”
Girl Scout cookies are something for the community to look forward to, Washburn added.
The cookie sales help the troop pay for registration fees, uniforms and activities. One of the troop’s special events is an annual camp-in at the school. This year, they will need to find a new location, Washburn said.
Nelles is proud that the troop is persevering.
The Girl Scout council is collecting “letters of hope” for the Kaktovik troop. They can be dropped off or mailed to the Farthest North council office at 431 Old Steese Highway, Suite 100, Fairbanks, AK 99701. The council will send them to Kaktovik in a package.
The council is also accepting monetary donations at its office to deposit in Troop 318’s bank account.
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 459-7545. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMborough.