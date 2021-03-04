Jury trials at the Rabinowitz Courthouse can resume after March 15. The Bethel judge in charge of the Fourth Judicial District, which includes Fairbanks, said judges will need to make a special request to hold a trial and submit a COVID-19 safety plan.
The proposals will be considered on a case-by-case basis.
“We want to start getting the gears turning here in the criminal justice process for everybody,” Superior Court Judge Terrence P. Haas said. “From our perspective, it’s absolutely a concern that cases get rolling.”
The Alaska Court System suspended jury trials a year ago. Haas said last week that he knew of judges preparing trial plans but he didn’t know how many were coming his way or when the trials would begin.
The reopening will happen slowly, he said. Only one trial will be permitted per floor of the courthouse.
People being held in jail pending their trial will be prioritized, Haas said.
“We don’t know how many cases need to be tried,” he said. “Keep in mind the vast majority of criminal cases do not ever see a jury trial.”
He said the jail populations are normal.
“The levels of incarceration in the facilities don’t suggest to me that we are extremely backlogged,” the judge said.
Haas said he is committed to approving jury trials so long as there are adequate virus safety plans and thought is put to the flow of people, including witnesses.
Coronavirus case counts in the Fairbanks North Star Borough have leveled off at around 15 new cases per day, averaged over 14 days. Anything over 10 is considered high risk.
The Fairbanks Memorial Hospital reported five patients who are COVID-19-positive though not all are hospitalized due to the virus, according to spokeswoman Kelly Atlee.
