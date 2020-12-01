The state supreme court has extended the suspension of jury trials due to increased COVID-19 case counts.
All criminal jury trials will remain suspended until at least March 15, 2021, all in-person grand jury trials until at least Feb. 1, 2021, and all in-person civil trials until at least Sept. 7, 2021, according to a special order issued Wednesday by Alaska Supreme Court Chief Justice Joel Bolger.
Jury trials were first suspended on March 16 after Gov. Dunleavy issued a public health emergency declaration and closed all public schools. The suspensions was extended several times throughout the summer and fall as the number of active COVID-19 cases remained high.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy on Nov. 12 issued an emergency alert requiring all executive branch employees to work from home if possible and urging organizations that can operate remotely to allow their employees to work from home. Since then, case counts have continued to escalate and the statewide alert level is high.
“... the first shipments of COVID-19 vaccines could be arriving in Alaska in just a few weeks, but vaccines probably won’t be available to the general public until March 2021,” Wednesday’s order reads. “The court system has devised procedures to allow trials with social distancing and other protective measure, but to start public trials at this time would be unduly dangerous.”
The in-person grand jury suspension will be reviewed on or shortly after Jan. 15, 2021, and the criminal jury trial suspension will be reviewed on or shortly after Jan. 29, 2021, according to the order. The suspension of in-person civil jury trials will be reviewed on or shortly after July 23, 2021.
The chief justice may lift or extend the suspensions as the pandemic situation warrants, according to the order.
The presiding judge in each of Alaska’s four judicial districts may allow in-person jury or grand jury trials in exceptional circumstances and can approve a request for a jury trial to be conducted by videoconference if all parties agree. All other proceedings will be conducted by teleconference or videoconference whenever possible.
Contact staff writer Dorothy Chomicz at 459-7582. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMcrime.