A Juneau man is suing the state over what he says is a violation of the state constitution by the Legislative Budget and Audit Committee by approving Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s distributions of federal COVID-19 relief money.
Former University of Alaska Regent Eric Forrer, who filed the lawsuit, alleges the committee violated the constitution by approving the funding without the consent of the full Legislature. Forrer says the entire legislative body must gather to approve the funding.
This is not a foreign concept. Committee Chairman Rep. Chris Tuck, D-Anchorage, expressed the same position. Tuck voted against approval of the funding in the committee meeting earlier this week.
The case has been levied against the state of Alaska as well as Department of Revenue Commissioner Lucinda Mahoney.
If the suit — asking for a ruling that the plan violated the legislative appropriations portion of the state Constitution — is granted, then the payment of the nearly $1 billion in federal relief funding to small businesses, homeless assistance, nonprofit organizations and more would be put on hold.
Fairbanks Republican Sen. Click Bishop, the only Interior member of the committee, said he doesn’t dispute the notion behind the lawsuit. Bishop voted in favor of the approval of the governor’s plan for distribution at the committee meeting this week but acknowledges the need to reconvene the full Legislature for final approval.
“We talked about that Monday evening several times, that we’re going to have to go down and do a ratification vote,” Bishop said. “There’s precedent in case law history on that. So, there’s discussions going on right now on how this is going to transpire.”
Bishop added that he consulted Legislative Legal Counsel Megan Wallace, who confirmed the likely need to gather as a full legislative body.
“She said, sooner is better. That’s fine with me,” Bishop said. “What I don’t want to do is slow down this money getting on the street for these small businesses and the people who need help.”
Bishop couldn’t confirm whether a specific time frame for a gathering of the full Legislature had been discussed.
“It’s in deliberation, but I will confirm the plan is sooner than later,” he said.
Contact staff writer Erin McGroarty at 459-7544. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMpolitics.