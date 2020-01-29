A Superior Court judge has halted the effort to recall Gov. Mike Dunleavy from office until the Alaska Supreme Court can hear an appeal.
Anchorage Superior Court Judge Eric Aarseth issued a stay Wednesday morning on the campaign, requested earlier this month by anti-recall group Stand Tall With Mike. The stay will remain in place until the Supreme Court rules on the case — but with one caveat.
Aarseth, in issuing the stay, informed Stand Tall With Mike that an appeal to the Supreme Court must be filed by Monday evening.
Recall Dunleavy Campaign Manager Claire Pywell referred to the most recent ruling as an "interesting silver lining."
"We've known the decision would probably be made by the Supreme Court eventually anyway, so it's nice to have a timeline now," Pywell said Wednesday. "Now we have a little more time to get even more people on board and trained as signature-gatherers."
A spokeswoman for the Department of Law noted the state is relieved that any possible voter confusion will be prevented by the Supreme Court ruling prior to any signature gathering for the second step of the process.
"The Division of Elections was prepared to distribute booklets as originally ordered, but the Division appreciates the court’s well-reasoned decision expressing concern about the possibility of voter confusion if the Alaska Supreme Court permits the recall to go forward but changes the recall grounds that can be submitted to the voters," Assistant Attorney General Maria Bahr wrote in an email to the Daily News-Miner.
"The stay pending appeal will eliminate the possibility of additional litigation about the validity of voter-signed booklets containing different grounds than those ultimately upheld, if any," she wrote.
Aarseth's Wednesday decision follows some confusion last week when the judge issued and then revoked a stay that was "inadvertently issued."
This is the most recent development in a monthslong process launched by the Recall Dunleavy group in August. Here is a timeline of the events so far:
Aug. 1, 2019: Recall Dunleavy effort launched.
Sept. 5: Recall group submits 49,006 signatures and legal brief outlining reasons for recall.
Nov. 4: Alaska Division of Elections Director Gail Fenumiai, at the advice of Attorney General Kevin Clarkson, rejects the group’s proposed legal reasons for recall.
Nov. 5: Recall Dunleavy appeals recall rejection with Anchorage Superior Court and requests expedited case hearing with the courts.
Nov. 14: Scheduling hearing sets oral arguments for Jan. 10.
Jan. 10: Oral hearings and ultimate Superior Court ruling allowing the recall do move forward.
Jan. 16: Stand Tall with Mike requests a stay.
Jan. 21: Judge Aarseth accidentally grants motion for stay.
Jan. 22: Aarseth reverses motion granting stay.
Jan. 29: Aarseth grants Stand Tall with Mike's request for stay, conditional on the filing of an appeal with the Supreme Court by Monday evening.
