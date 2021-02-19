Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy taped a message to Alaskans on Nov. 11, 2020, urging them to stay home and take other steps to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. On Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, Dunleavy delivered his third State of the State Address, which was broadcast live from his office in Anchorage “due to complications created by the COVID-19 global pandemic.” News-Miner Screen Shot