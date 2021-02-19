A judge deemed some of Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s appointments last year irregular on Thursday because they were not confirmed by the Legislature, which dispersed early due to the coronavirus pandemic, and is asking state lawmakers what they want to do about it.
“While there is not an extensive body of caselaw, all cases that have considered the question have held that, absent express Constitutional language providing otherwise, inaction by the Legislature should not be treated as tacit consent,” wrote Superior Court Judge Philip M. Pallenberg of Juneau. “On the contrary, constitutional or statutory provisions requiring confirmation of gubernatorial appointees are generally interpreted to require an affirmative act of consent or confirmation.”
The order states that dozens of gubernatorial appointments are considered rejected as of Dec. 15, 2020, due to inaction by the Legislature. The appointees were reappointed by Dunleavy on Jan. 19 when the 32nd Legislature convened. The governor holds that the inaction last year should be treated as tacit approval.
It’s not clear where the case goes from here. The judge gave lawmakers three business days to propose a solution.
Communications directors for both the House and Senate majorities said legislators were still digesting the decision and would be meeting with their lawyers before issuing a statement.
A group of state legislators known as the Legislative Council filed the lawsuit in December maintaining that Dunleavy failed to honor an agreement providing a confirmation deadline and that the governor could have called them into a special session to approve the appointments.
Pallenberg’s decision calls into question the actions of more than 90 appointees to the Dunleavy administration, including the commissioner of the Department of Revenue, the state public defender and dozens of state boards and commissions
A spokeswoman for the Alaska Department of Law, acting on behalf of the governor, said they are considering their options.
“We are reviewing the order and awaiting final declaratory judgment to determine future options, including appealing the court’s decision,” the emailed statement provided by Maria Bahr, assistant attorney general, read. “Appointees are continuing to serve under the Governor’s reappointments that occurred on January 19th when the new legislature convened.”
The governor signed a bill into law in May basically stating the appointments are declined by the Legislature if no action is taken within 30 days after the expiration of a state disaster declaration. A disaster declaration for Alaska expired Nov. 15, 2020, though a new emergency declaration was put in place, which is also now expired.
The Department of Law holds that the law signed by Dunleavy was unconstitutional.
At a court hearing earlier this year, Assistant Attorney General Margaret Paton Walsh said that when Dunleavy signed the law, he assumed that the Legislature would eventually gather in a joint session and conduct the confirmation process.
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 459-7545. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMborough.