An Anchorage Superior Court judge has ruled that the administration of Gov. Mike Dunleavy must reimburse the campaign seeking to recall him from office for legal fees associated with the legal battle over the campaign's validity.
Recall Dunleavy won its case at the Alaska Supreme Court earlier this year.
In a nine-page Friday ruling, Judge Herman Walker Jr. cited the total amount due as $190,000.
After their Supreme Court victory in May, the Recall Dunleavy campaign continued the process of trying to collect the 71,252 signatures needed to trigger a special election.
The campaign to recall Dunleavy from office launched in September 2019.
The legal battle original ensued after the state Division of Elections, under the advisement of former Attorney General Kevin Clarkson, rejected the Recall Campaign.
In the midst of COVID-19 concerns, the campaign mailed more than 200,000 individual signature booklets to residents across the state.
Friday's Superior Court decision could be appealed up to the state Supreme Court. It remains to be seen whether the Dunleavy administration will do so.
The Alaska Department of Law declined to comment on the matter, citing an ongoing review of the ruling.
Contact staff writer Erin McGroarty at 459-7544. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMpolitics.