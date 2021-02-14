ASM Global, the management company which oversees the Carlson Center in Fairbanks, has announced the cancellation of comedian Jo Koy’s appearance in March.
Koy was originally scheduled to perform at the Carlson Center on March 15, 2020, just days after the coronavirus first appeared in Alaska. His show, part of Koy’s “Just Kidding” world tour, was rescheduled for March 14 of this year.
Refunds will be made available at the point of purchase, according to a news release issued by the Carlson Center. For tickets purchased at the Carlson Center box office, you can call 451-7800 ext. 826. For information regarding tickets purchased through ticketmaster.com, visit your Ticketmaster account.
