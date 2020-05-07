This is another in an occasional series of stories about Interior Alaska businesses that have closed permanently due to the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 outbreak. If you know of a business that has closed permanently, email Editor Rod Boyce at editor@newsminer.com
Businesses have shut down since COVID-19 came to town, and some of them won’t ever reopen. One Fairbanks jewelry store is among them.
Fairbanks Rings & Things has been in the Co-op Plaza on Second Avenue since it opened more than five years ago. The store was locally owned and filled with local goods.
“We started out upstairs in a 300-square-foot room, then moved downstairs to a 900-square-foot room, then moved into our final resting place which was a 1,300-square-foot room,” said Sandra Harley, the store’s owner.
The store had handcrafted products by local Fairbanks men and women and, according to Harley, was a tourist gift shop.
Fairbanks Rings & Things had to let 54 vendors go when it closed for good. Normally those vendors stocked the shelves with their Alaska-made items.
“They did all the handcrafting. They did all the knitting, the crocheting, the quilting, the woodwork, the painting, beadwork — they did all of that,” Harley said.
According to Harley, 85% of the inventory was handmade in Fairbanks. The other 15% was jewelry bought from anywhere the store could find it. Sales supported the Adopt-a-Grandparent program.
“Last year we provided gifts to 936 local seniors with the funds we earned off of the jewelry sales,” Harley said.
It was a Fairbanks business, through and through, inspired from Fairbanks crafters.
“I had a lot of friends that did craftwork that had no venue to sell it except bazaars,” Harley said.
She explained the shop provided them an outlet to sell year-round.
“Everything was like Christmas because I never knew what new products the crafters were going to make and bring in for sale,” she said.
This year, though, things changed when COVID-19 crept across the globe.
It took awhile for Harley to reach the conclusion that the store would have to close. She’s been handling blows to the business for months.
In January, the store lost its winter market amid bans on travel to and from Asia. Harley explained because they’re a tourist shop a lot of people went out and spent a lot of money on northern lights materials for tourists to buy, but that it was like “a light switch went off” in January.
“Now with that said, we had $3,000 a month overhead to run that shop,” she said.
So from January to May it’s been $15,000 for overhead and, she added, they’ve had absolutely no tourists since January.
The store was used to having an influx of business from that market.
“We depended on that,” Harley said.
In March, when the state went into lockdown, Harley said she was not considered an essential establishment, so she had to close the doors and “even the trickle income” from local buyers was cut off.
“I had a bunch of devoted and loyal local customers and then when they cut them off, now I had absolutely zero income,” she said.
All of these factors built up, leading up to the final decision to close the store.
“It was a progression as January, February and March numbers got lower and lower and lower, when I found out in March that we were not going to have May sales,” Harley said.
Normally, starting in May, Fairbanks Rings & Things brings in $20,000 a month, according to Harley. May brings Mother’s Day and graduation, which sees people visiting from out of state.
Now, without graduation and no cruise ships coming in, there will be no tourists even if she could reopen, and according to Harley, she knew there was going to be less income.
Her business is considered nonessential under the state’s health mandates, she said.
She had to tell the vendors the store was closing.
“That was very heart-wrenching because a lot of my vendors have been with me through the whole five years and they were used to working on their inventory, building up their own personal inventory,” she said, “and I’m having to tell them I’m sorry, I am shutting down, and now they have a loss of income, and now they have their own inventory that they have, their stuff they’re sitting with.”
Harley and some helpers packed up everything. St. Raphael’s Church, some friends and the Knights of Columbus helped her move everything out of the store. She bought 2,000 pairs of disposable gloves. Anyone entering the shop for any reason had to use the hand sanitizer, get the gloves, get a face mask and then had to dispose of those things when leaving, according to Harley. When they came back, they’d go through the same process.
Now, all the shelves, desks, drawers and display lighting are packed into her living room.
“The store is officially closed down. I have turned the keys in,” she said. “I still have to pay half of May’s full rent, which is $525 … so for this month I’m working on building my own resume and getting online and applying for work.”
Harley noted she’s over 60 and has some medical conditions to deal, so working a job at this point in her life might not be the easiest thing to do. However, she says she has to.
“Life as I know it is going to change,” she said. “I don’t know what the next chapter in my life is going to be. I know I’m going to have to get a job because I still have $50,000 worth of debt that I’m carrying because last year I invested in putting an ice cream counter in my shop.”
