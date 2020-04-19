Alaskans pay close attention to how the winter thaw is going to go each year, but they pay particularly close attention to the Nenana area of the Tanana River.
That's where the Nenana Ice Classic is underway. And it's where a guess on a $2.50 ticket can win you a lot of money if you've picked the right date and time, down to the minute, that the famous tripod — it actually has four legs — will wash away downstream.
According to the Nenana Ice Classic 2020 website, as of 4 p.m. Saturday, “the Watchmen Are On Duty And The clock Is ticking!”
While the National Weather Service only tracks ice thickness once a month, Ice Classic organizers regularly check the thickness near the tripod. As of April 16, it was still just under 33 inches. The Weather Service, however, is anticipating that the breakup will occur sometime between April 24 and April 30.
So if you bought tickets and picked a date and time this week, keep your fingers crossed.