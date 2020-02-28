A hockey team from Italy scheduled to visit Fairbanks as part of Hockey Week, which begins today, has canceled its trip due to fears of spreading coronavirus, which has had an outbreak in their country.
The team is based in Fanano, which is Fairbanks' sister city.
"The Sister City Fanano / Fairbanks group and Hockey community are sad to announce that the Fanano Gold Miners Hockey team will not participate in Hockey Week 2020," according to a news release from the Festival Fairbanks organization. "Despite months of planning, world events prevent this historic meeting from happening.
"Due to the recent outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Italy, the group decided to stay home in the spirit of keeping their Fairbanks friends safe," the news release reads. "Although travel has not been officially limited between Italy and the U.S., and the chances of any negative health effects are extremely low, the potential risk of exposing the people of Fairbanks is unacceptable. The historic trip has been postponed until after the virus no longer presents a threat."
More than 800 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Italy. Of those, 21 have been fatal.
