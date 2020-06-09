Most Alaska residents know what to do if you encounter a bear while out on a trail. Few, however, ever have to put that protocol into practice.
“Like most Alaskans I’ve been bumping into bears for quite a few years,” said Michael Becwar, a 53-year-old resident of Wasilla. “I’ve been hunting for bears and killed bears, but this is the first time I’ve encountered a bear like this.”
Becwar, who goes by Mike, moved to Alaska in 1995 and works as a waste water treatment specialist for NANA Regional Corporation. The Native Corp is a contractor for the Alyeska Pipeline Service Company and Becwar has been working at Pump Station 5 for several years now.
“It’s one of those jobs that people don’t really know much about, so it’s hard to describe,” he said, with a chuckle.
Becwar typically works on a two-weeks on/two weeks off schedule. This means flying into the site, which is roughly 180 miles north of Fairbanks, on the Dalton Highway and settling into a routine.
“Since COVID hit we’ve been on four and fours. I was on week three when my incident occurred,” Becwar said.
On May 29 at 6:30 pm, Becwar had just finished a shift and left the gate of the employee camp for a jog on his regular route. Becwar said it generally takes him about 30 minutes to run the several miles up an access road to the nearby airport, around the airport, and back.
That day, just as he began his circuit of the airport area, he spotted the bear. It was an adult male black bear and it was running gently toward the access road, exactly where Becwar had just been standing.
“He was about 200 yards away or so,” said Becwar. “And that’s when I made my presence known to him.”
Becwar yelled in the direction of the bear and then carried on jogging. As he continued around the airport and started to head back toward the access road, he noticed the bear was now between him and the camp.
“That’s when I stopped running and started walking,” Becwar said. “I saw he was over in the parking area sniffing around an airboat. And so I approached.”
Becwar said the bear was walking away from him at this point and seemed disinterested in him. Becwar kept on making noise to ensure the bear knew he was there. At this point, the bear was roughly 100 yards from him. It moved through some brush, off the access road and onto a adjacent trail. Becwar now had a clear path to the camp.
“I could see him through the brush. I kind of let him go down that road aways. Again, I made noise and was kind of walking down his back trail. When I got up to the access road, that’s the first time that he saw me and took interest in me,” Becwar said. “Then he just looked at me and came right in, at a full run.”
Becwar said this took him by surprise. The bear had been “acting more like what you’d expect a bear to act like until that moment.” Becwar had already drawn a 3-4 inch tactical knife, which is the only item he had on his person at the time.
“He ran up to about 10 yards in front of me and stopped. He seemed very aggravated, agitated,” Becwar said, noting that the bear wasn’t giving off any of the typical warning or intimidation signals. “He didn’t stomp his feet. He didn’t woof. He didn’t pop his jaws or do any of that sort of thing. He stopped, sized me up, gently wagged from side to side, and then closed the distance.
“It’s not like I startled him. He was coming in to take me down,” Becwar added.
When the bear finally made contact, it jumped up and brought one of its paws down, slicing Becwar from the top of his head all the way down his torso. Simultaneously the bear pulled Becwar’s legs from under him.
“He was on top of me in an instant,” Becwar said. “It really surprised me how fast he incapacitated me.”
Becwar began stabbing the bear, aiming as best as he could for its chest.
“I pretty much had to wait as he was throwing me around for these moments when I could get a stab in here and there. He seemed to want me on my stomach. The whole time I was fighting to turn around to get on my back so I could get the knife in again,” Becwar said.
Becwar said that, as a runner, he always wears a watch and keeps astute track of time while he’s out jogging. He estimates that he was fighting the bear off for roughly 15 minutes. Within the first five to ten minutes, he had lost all use of his arms. He later found out both his shoulder blades had been broken.
As he continued to fight for his life, the bear kept locking its jaws around his head, neck and shoulders. Eventually the knife’s locking mechanism broke and it started to close, leaving Becwar defenseless.
“I was losing so much strength and mobility in my arms,” Becwar said. “He continued the attack, and I was able to struggle but not really inflict any more damage. At that point he grabbed my shoulder and began pulling me off the road. I thought it was very important for me to stay on the road, because I thought at that point he might eat me. So the struggle became to stay on the road.”
Then, just as suddenly as it had started, the bear stopped attacking.
“I don’t know what made him stop, but I think he just got sick of it and figured he’d won,” Becwar said, adding that the bear stood a few feet from him for several minutes, just watching him.
“He just stared at me right in there. And then, finally, nonchalantly, walked off the road and into the tundra. And that was that.”
Becwar waited a minute or so to ensure the bear wasn’t returning and then struggled to his fit. He did his best to assess the damage. Blood was pouring off him, enough to leave a trail. Becwar noted that the bear, too, had been “just covered in blood, from head to toe,” as it retreated.
Becwar’s clothes were shredded and one of his shoes was missing. As he walked over to pick up the missing shoe, his vision began to go white and he felt like he was about to collapse. After making a couple of attempts to crawl back to the camp and periodically trying to get back up, Becwar realized walking wasn’t an option.
“I didn’t know it at the time, but the two broken shoulders were getting in the way of me getting to my feet,” he said.
While the camp has a wifi connection, there is no cell service in the area. Fortunately, a couple of security employees noticed Becwar’s lengthier-than-usual absence and decided to investigate. They found him at around 8:30 p.m., roughly half a mile from camp.
“I was basically on the last leg of my run,” Becwar said, “but, oh how far it turned out to be!”
The bear, identified as an adult male black bear, was found and killed by security personnel two days later. According to Troopers, the bear that was killed was located in the same area the attack occurred and matched the description that Becwar gave of an “adult cinnamon phase black bear.” The Alaska Department of Fish and Game performed a necropsy on the animal and found that the slain bear had “superficial knife wounds” in its chest that occurred several days before the time of death.
Becwar spoke to the News-Miner from a room at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, where he’d being treated for two broken scapulae, and some muscle and nerve damage on his back and one leg.
“And I got a bunch of staples in my head,” Becwar said. “Basically his first blow cut my face open, the entire length of my face, right over one eye.”
Although it’s still too early to be sure, Becwar’s doctors estimate that it will take him a whole year to recover fully. Despite this prognosis, he remains buoyant.
“I’ve actually gotten away pretty well considering, because it’s all muscle and tissue and nerve damage. No vitals. I didn’t lose any appendages or anything,” he said, though he added, “Everyday we’re reevaluating the injuries as stuff heals and other pains become more apparent.”
Becwar said he’s been diligent with the physical therapy exercises that have been recommended to him. In fact, he’s doing everything he can to speed up the recovery process and he says it seems to be working.
“I haven’t just been sitting in bed, I’ve been doing physical therapy and trying to limber stuff up,” he said. “Can I say: If you’re going to get attacked by a bear, the medical team here in Fairbanks is awesome.”
As he reflects back on the incident, Becwar believes that the attack was completely random and couldn’t have been avoided by any changes in how he reacted.
“After speaking to Fish and Game as much as I did, that’s kind of the way that it seems,” he said. “Sometimes the stuff that works 99% of the time, just doesn’t work. This is just one of those times where I think the only thing that could have gotten me out of there would have been a proper firearm.”
With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Becwar isn’t allowed visitors. He joked that “COVID is really ruining my bear attack.” He sprinkled in levity throughout the conversation, as appears to be his custom, but as soon as he started talking about the support he’d received from friends and family over the phone, he choked up.
“The outpouring of support has been unbelievable. And it’s really inspired me to do everything I can to take the steps that I need to take to heal as quickly as possible. It’s just so unexpected when people come out of the woodwork like that,” he said “It was really an unbelievable experience, but believe it or not, there’s been a lot of laughter and good times that have really helped me out.
“I’ve never known how much of a good time getting attacked by a bear could be,” he continued. “My friends and family ... other people making me laugh and me making them laugh has really been an important part of keeping me on a level.”
Becwar is due to be discharged from Fairbanks Memorial Hospital this Wednesday.
