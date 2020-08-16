How do you get ready to start school from home? Online classes in the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District begin Thursday.
A few educators offered tips for a successful start to this unusual school year unfolding during a global pandemic.
The advice boiled down to this: Create a work space. Make a daily schedule. Limit distractions during school time.
“Parents just need to be really flexible,” said Lathrop High School Principal Carly Sween. “It’s going to be challenging for everyone. It’s not going to look like last spring, but it is going to be a shift.”
Sween, the mother of a high school student, said every student should have a system, such as a daily calendar, for keeping organized.
Anticipate technology challenges and treat them with aplomb, Sween added.
Parents and guardians should remember to check in with their student daily to find out how school is going, the principal said.
“It’s all about flexibility and patience,” Sween said. “I think the biggest thing is attitude. If you have a positive attitude, that will go a long way... I am trying to do that with my daughter: ‘This is going to be fine. I know you are going to miss your friends. You’ve got this.’”
Teacher Allison Curry is also simultaneously getting ready for the school year at work and at home.
The mother of a fourth grader said parent-teacher communication will be critical this year.
Once class meeting schedules come out, Curry recommends that parents and guardians sit down with their students and create a daily schedule together.
“Have them put a little spin on the schedule. That will give them more ownership,” she said.
Consistency is key, Curry said. Establish a routine with a morning wake-up time similar to when in-person school would normally start.
“When we go back to in-person learning, you don’t want there to be a really harsh schedule change,” Curry said.
The teacher said she likes for her students to have a comfortable computer mouse to use instead of a touchpad. She also recommends a good set of headphones with a microphone.
Some parents may want to phase in mask wearing at home to prepare their students for the requirement when face-to-face school resumes, Curry said.
Conversations about physical distancing are also important, especially with younger children. Curry said her daughter is prone to hugging friends and that she has explained why she can’t do that for awhile.
“For us, it’s been a lot of conversations about what we can and can’t do when we’re in school,” Curry said.
Melanie Hadaway, the school district’s executive director of teaching and learning, said if parents familiarize themselves with one online resource, it should be ClassLink, which can be assessed via www.k12northstar.org/Page/9332.
Students can get on ClassLink using their student number. It’s a portal to multiple learning platforms, such as BrainPOP, RedBird, SmartyAnts, TumbleBooks and more.
Elementary schools will rely heavily on a program known as Seesaw. Secondary students will largely employ Google Classroom, Hadaway said.
She suggests that parents explore the different online learning platforms with their students and learn how to navigate them together.
Asking for help will be important as the school year gets underway, Hadaway added.
“Don’t let your kid sit and struggle and get frustrated. Reach out for help,” she said.
The first point of contact is the student’s teacher. Email is a great way to do that.
“All teachers check email. We live by email,” Hadaway said.
Parents and students should expect challenges as everyone gets used to online learning, Hadaway said.
“There are going to be some bumps. It’s not going to be perfect. It’s going to be different than regular school, but it’s going to be OK,” she said.
