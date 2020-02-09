State and local officials gathered in Kaktovik on Saturday to assess the aftermath and begin investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed the village's school early Friday morning.
According to a post on the Arctic Slope Regional Corp.'s Facebook page Saturday, staff members from the North Slope Borough fire and police departments, the North Slope Borough School District and the borough's chief administrative officer gathered in the village and held a community meeting at 3 p.m. State deputy fire marshals also flew in to determine the cause and origin of the fire.
The school is the main social and gathering area for the tiny North Slope village of approximately 250 people located on Barter Island, just 90 miles west of the Canada border. Firefighting efforts were hampered by extreme cold, with temperatures at 44 below zero and a windchill of approximately 67 below zero. The majority of the school burned, but no injuries were reported.
"It is our priority to restore the education infrastructure as quickly as possible to make sure our children’s education is not compromised. We are grateful to our first responders, our firefighters, and our volunteers who worked tirelessly to put out the fire and ensure no one was hurt," the Facebook post reads.
A Go Fund Me account has been set up to raise money for school supplies, food, computers and other items lost in the fire. Alternative housing has been found for teachers and others displaced after the fire cut off power to their housing units.
