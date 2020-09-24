Updated at 5:10 p.m.
Bus 142 is finally home in Fairbanks.
The infamous “Into The Wild” bus from the Stampede Trail arrived at the University of Alaska Museum of the North Thursday morning and was soon transported to an undisclosed location where it will be catalogued, preserved and prepared for its final display on museum grounds. That process will take at least two years.
The bus was part of the Fairbanks City transit system in the 1950s. Then, it was used as a home for the family of a Yutan Construction Company mining road crew member in the early 1960s. After being abandoned, it became a shelter for hunters and hikers in the 1970s and 1980s.
Located about 25 miles west of Healy on the Stampede Trail, the bus gained notoriety after John Kraukauer’s 1996 book “Into The Wild” and a subsequent popular film of the same name in 2007. Both told the story of Chris McCandless, who died there in 1992, after a 114-day stay at the site.
McCandless’s story captured the imagination of readers and movie-goers, and suddenly a steady stream of visitors began making pilgrimages to the bus. Many were unprepared for the Alaska wilderness and had to be rescued. Two people died trying to cross the Teklanika River.
In June 2020, in the interest of public safety, the Alaska Department of Natural Resources and the Alaska Army National Guard collaborated to remove the bus from its longtime resting spot. It was flown to a nearby gravel pit, placed on a tractor-trailer, and transported to a storage facility in Southcentral Alaska. The state owns both the bus and the land the bus sat on at the Stampede Trail.
Several agencies vied to become permanent caretakers of the bus. The state selected the university’s Museum of the North. The museum is an official state depository and the only one in the Interior that can curate state-owned historical items, according to Natural Resources Commissioner Corri Feige. The museum can restore, curate and display the bus, while the state retains ownership. The museum can also legally accept nonprofit donations to help pay the costs of the bus. Donations are being accepted at bit.ly/3kKvrfn.
The delivery of the bus Thursday now begins the process, which will lead to a permanent free display in the boreal forest adjacent to the museum itself.
In addition to the bus, there are at least 70 objects also removed from the site which must be catalogued, according to Angela Linn, senior collections manager of ethnology and history. She will spearhead the project.
Journals signed by visitors to the bus over the years are already in the hands of McCandless’s sister, who is working closely with the museum on this project.
A professional conservator, who specializes in historic automobiles, will assess the physical stability of the bus and determine preservation methods, Lind said. For instance, she added, a special coating will likely ensure that all the graffiti on the outside and inside of the bus will be preserved. Many visitors etched their names on the outside and inside of the bus.
While the state retains ownership of the bus, the museum adds it to the museum collection and will strive to tell the story of the bus.
“Obviously there are lots of divergent opinions of stories associated with the bus,” Linn said. “We want to be sure and represent all those voices and figure out what are the best stories to tell. This bus has witnessed a lot of history.”
Museum Director Pat Druckenmiller noted that the story of the bus extends beyond the story of Chris McCandless. The museum will endeavor to provide a full view of that history, he said.
According to the museum, “visitors will have the opportunity to experience the history safely, for the first time in 30 years.”
“It’s really interesting to have it back in Fairbanks,” said Dianna Leinberger of the Department of Natural Resources, who was there to greet the bus when it arrived at Museum of the North. "That seems really special.”
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at twitter.com/FDNMKris.