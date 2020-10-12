Chilly October morning temperatures were no deterrent Saturday to local residents eager to get a closer look at 11 Tesla cars owned by fellow Interior Alaskans.
A Tesla gathering at Pearson’s Automotive on Airport Way started at 10 a.m. and quickly attracted a group of about 20 people, most of whom were wearing masks and practicing social distancing. Proud Tesla owners opened their car doors and invited people to take a look inside as they extolled the virtues of their all-electric cars.
Rhees Burket, who was there with his Tesla Model 3, said the fact that most electricity is generated by burning coal leads some people to wrongfully assume Teslas aren’t as environmentally friendly as they’re made out to be.
Burket purchased his Tesla in December, picked it up in Nevada and spent the winter in Arizona.
“We got the full self-driving, which is not too effective up here yet, but in the Lower 48 it’s amazing! We drove from Yuma to San Diego and the car did all the driving. You still have to be aware, but it allows you to look around like a passenger would. I’ve driven a lot of cars and used to work on foreign cars, and this is the most fun I’ve ever had in a car. Well. Sort of,” Burket said with a smile.
Gerald Damron and Chris Whitlow said they didn’t realize there were so many Teslas in town and came to the gathering because they “just wanted to look and see.” They agreed the cars were unique and technologically advanced but weren’t convinced they were practical for Alaska at this time.
“I don’t know about living up here with one. It takes more energy to run in the cold, and we don’t have many charging stations, so a long trip, like to Anchorage, would be difficult. I think I’d be anxious the entire time,” Whitlow said, adding that she’d also thought the cars were too quiet. “I grew up around hot rods, and I like the sound of a V-8 engine.”
George Brink, a local Tesla owner who organized the event, synchronized his Model X with another Model X to produce a light and music show that wowed the crowd. Parked facing each other, the cars simultaneously raised and lowered their gull-wing doors and blinked their headlights on and off as swirling orchestral music poured out of their speakers. As the song came to a crescendo, the doors “waved” goodbye before slowly sinking shut, drawing appreciative laughter and applause from those watching the performance.
When asked if he was satisfied with his Tesla, Brink laughed and slowly nodded his head.
“This is the best car in the world,” Brink said, adding that it runs just as well in the winter as it does in the summer. With eight cameras, 12 backup sensors, automated emergency braking, four-wheel drive and a 5,000-pound towing capacity, his Model X is just about perfect, according to Brink.
“They even come to your house and fix it if for you if anything breaks. Who else does that?”
Contact staff writer Dorothy Chomicz at 459-7582. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMcrime.