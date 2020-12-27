If Christmas decorations bring joy, this is the perfect year to put them on — at least for Fairbanks resident Bonnie Mund and her husband Matthew.
“We chose to put up some extra lights this year because, as Matthew put it, ‘2020 is just a year that calls plenty of light,’” Mund wrote in a Facebook message to the News-Miner.
Mund is participating in a Facebook Holiday Light Contest launched by Golden Valley Electrical Association on Dec. 23.
GVEA invited people to share photos of their recent decorations and promised to award the three winners with a credit on their electric bill: $300 for first place, $200 for second and $100 for third.
Mund said that they decided to participate in the contest “mostly to help spread the cheer” and found out about the prizes only after submitting the photo. Mund added that she always looks forward to decorating her house for the season “of magic and twinkle.”
“Decorations during the holidays for me mean traditions and stories, magic and laughter,” she wrote. “It has become a whole new magic to see my childhood stories transform with those of my own children.”
Another participant Traci Lynn Leake said that she and her family have been developing their Christmas decorations for several years in a row, each year adding up a new detail to complete the world of their favorite animated sitcom.
“My husband and his cousin are huge fans of Futurama,” Leake wrote in a Facebook message to the News-Miner. “They started with Bender, and each year they build a new character to put up on the fence. We now have Robot Devil and Robot Santa in addition to Bender.”
Leake wrote that the decorations serve as a background for their family Christmas cards, and now she is happy to show the results of their efforts to a bigger audience. “We enjoy our decorations and want to share them with everyone.” she wrote.
Mund and Leake are among the 21 participants in the contest. The authors of the photos who will gather the most likes on Facebook by 5 p.m. Wednesday will be the winners, as long as they are active GVEA members.
GVEA serves nearly 100,000 Interior residents in Fairbanks, Delta Junction, Nenana, Healy and Cantwell. They also serve Interior residents out to 48 Mile Steese Highway, 11 Mile Elliott Highway and 26 Mile Chena Hot Springs Road.
To vote for one of the photos in the Holiday Light Contest, go to the GVEA’s Facebook page.