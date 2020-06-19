Interior legislators are celebrating forward momentum on a project to build a wood kiln in Fairbanks to help produce adequately dried heating wood for the region with the goal of creating less air pollution in the winter months.
Aurora Energy Solutions is owned by Usibelli Investments and recently acquired locally-based Superior Pellet Fuels, which as been creating wood pellets for home heating in the Fairbanks area for years.
Even so, the Fairbanks North Star Borough has long suffered disastrous air quality issues in the winter months, with regular air quality advisories issued in some of the colder months when the air inversion is at its worst.
“The Interior has long been plagued by high energy prices and air quality issues,” said Rep. Bart LeBon, R-Fairbanks. “This community-based, private sector solution by Usibelli and Aurora Energy, along with clean-burning natural gas will be essential elements in bringing our community into attainment.”
The energy group will likely employ locals in the quest to staff the kiln.
“This means more jobs for Fairbanks, more options for heating our homes, and improving air quality,” said Rep. Steve Thompson, R-Fairbanks.
Most Fairbanksans who heat their homes with wood will cut and split the wood during the summer months and stack it to let it dry for at least a year before burning it. Burning higher moisture wood creates greater fine particulates in the smoke that contributes to higher levels of pollution. By utilizing the kiln, residents of the area will be able to access dry wood on a nearly immediate basis.
Aurora Energy Solutions President Rob Brown estimates the kiln will be able to produce 7,000 cords of dried firewood each year. A full cord of wood holds more than 600 average size split logs.
“I am very glad that Aurora Energy has stepped forward to make more dry firewood available to the Interior market,” said Rep. Mike Prax, R-North Pole. “This will play a significant role in keeping heating costs affordable while reducing fine particulate emissions and it will help keep the Interior firewood industry moving.”
The North Pole area suffers some of the worst winter air quality issues in the region due to low elevation that catch pockets of polluted air.
Rep. Grier Hopkins, D-Fairbanks, is one of the lawmakers crafting legislation that will allow city and borough residents to obtain tax credits for participating in clean wood burning.
“House Bill 232 will make this project even more economical because it allows the city and borough to create tax credits to improve our local air quality,” Hopkins said. “This partnership between state and local governments and the private sector will create new permanent jobs, right where we need them — solving local problems at the local level.”
In an effort to keep costs and emissions low, Aurora Energy will be using the district heat system of the Aurora Energy coal-fired power plant in downtown Fairbanks to provide the energy for the wood kiln.
“I think it’s a very creative use of Aurora Energy’s waste heat that can help reduce emissions into the Fairbanks community,” said Rep. Adam Wool, D-Fairbanks. “The PM 2.5 problem is a big issue and this could help Interior residents burn properly dried wood.”
There is not yet a projected opening date for the kiln. Aurora Energy is in the process of preparing a site for the kiln off Phillips Field Road near downtown Fairbanks.
