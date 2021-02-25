Rep. Mike Cronk, R-Tok, said Thursday that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He feels stuffed up and a little achy but is otherwise fine and working from his residence in Juneau where he is isolating to keep from spreading the virus to others.
Cronk said he visited at least two conference rooms in the state Capitol this week, and he is working on a list of potential close contacts.
Regular COVID-19 testing is required of state lawmakers and others who work in the Alaska Capitol. Cronk said he decided to take a rapid test on Wednesday to double check his status after learning that Gov. Mike Dunleavy had contracted COVID-19.
Both Republican leaders attended the same sold-out Alaska Outdoor Council dinner and fundraiser in Palmer on Saturday, Cronk said, though he said it’s hard to know for sure if that’s where they contracted the virus. Cronk also visited family members that day.
“It could have been on the plane,” Cronk said. “I have no idea where I caught it. The other legislators that were at the AOC — they all tested negative.”
Cronk said his staff is in quarantine due to potential exposure.
The diagnosis prompted Speaker of the House Louise Stutes to cancel most scheduled committee meetings for Thursday. The speaker also restricted access to the Alaska State Capitol to only those lawmakers and aides who could prove with a timely test that they are free of COVID-19.
Stutes later requested that House members refrain from traveling.
“The House of Representatives has much work before us,” Stutes said in an email to members. “Further, recent events highlight the likelihood of additional COVID protocol delays and the increased risk of contagion from traveling outside of the Capitol Building bubble.
“Our primary function is to faithfully carry out our duties under the constitution. That aside, there are many critical issues we must address to move the state forward. In order to ensure the fulfillment of our obligations, the House will be working weekends until our business, the people’s business, is concluded. Our constituents deserve nothing less.”
No other House members or staff have tested positive for the virus, according to a news release from the Alaska House Republicans.
Minority caucus leader Rep. Cathy Tilton, R-Chugiak, said in a prepared statement that she wishes Cronk a speedy recovery.
“Rep. Cronk is one of the most resolved people I know,” she said.
Rep. Mike Prax, R-North Pole, sat next to Cronk earlier this week at a committee meeting but said he is feeling fine and is not too worried. He said they both wore face masks and followed public health protocols.
“When it comes right down to it, this is getting so goofy I would just as soon have COVID and get it over with,” said Prax, chuckling, but he added that efforts to forestall an outbreak at the state Capitol are warranted.
Prax said he took a COVID-19 test on Thursday, and it was negative. He said his staff are working remotely but he planned to work in his office at the Capitol building.
