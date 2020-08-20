Thirteen Interior Alaska nonprofit organizations have been awarded grants under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
The organizations are among 90 Alaska nonprofit and faith-based groups chosen to receive grants from the Coronavirus Nonprofit Relief Fund.
CNRF grants are funded through Alaska’s share of federal relief aid provided by the CARES Act, according to a news release issued Tuesday by the Alaska Community Foundation and the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services. The grants will be distributed in three batches.
ACF and DHSS received 175 applications from across the state and granted the first distribution of $18.5 million to organizations that provide a variety of essential services to their communities.
The dollar amount of the grants and the area of focus for which the 13 Interior Alaska organizations recieved them are listed below.
Fairbanks
• Family Centered Services of Alaska, Inc., $250,000, medical and mental health services.
• Interior Community Health Center, $245,000, medical and mental health services.
• United Way of the Tanana Valley, $150,000, various services.
• The Bread Line, Inc. $100,000, food security.
• Love in the Name of Christ, $100,000, human and social services.
• Retirement Community of Fairbanks, $70,000, housing.
• KUAC Friends Group, $65,000, news and public information.
• Calypso Farm and Ecology Center, $34,000, food security.
Nenana
• Nenana Volunteer Fire/EMS Department, $260,000, medical and mental health services.
• Nenana Tortella Council on Aging, Inc., $79,300, senior services.
• Nenana Public Library, $50,000, education.
Healy
• Early Learning Coalition, $75,000, childcare.
Denali Park
• McKinley Volunteer Fire Department, $54,000, medical and mental health services.
Up to $12 million in funds have been allocated for the second round of grants. The remaining balance will be disbursed in the third round of grants, according to the news release.
DHSS and ACF collaborated to ensure the grants will have a “meaningful impact across the state,” according to ACF President and CEO Nina Kemppel.
“Our goal is to support the nonprofit sector in a time in which their services are critical to the COVID-19 response in Alaska,” Kemppel stated. “We believe that the 90 CNRF grants awarded will allow our nonprofit sector to make a significant difference in the communities they serve and provide critical resources to those in need.”
Contact staff writer Dorothy Chomicz at 459-7582. Follow her at twitter.com/FDNMcrime.