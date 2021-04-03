The publicly-owned Interior Gas Utility is buying the A&W Wholesale building at 2525 Phillips Field Road for $2.3 million, subject to appraisal, and is moving its warehouse and offices from a rented facility in South Fairbanks.
Elena Sudduth, customer service and marketing manager for the gas company, said in an email that the utility has been growing, adding employees and has reached “maximum capacity” at its current location, 3408 International St.
The IGU board of directors voted unanimously Tuesday to allow General Manager Dan Britton to execute the purchase and secure a loan with Mt. McKinley Bank.
“The principal and interest payment for the loan on the building does not result in any meaningful additional expense to the utility as compared to our current lease cost,” Sudduth wrote. “IGU management has researched available properties for lease or purchase and recommends the purchase of 2525 Phillips Field Rd. as the best alternative.”
The purchase has been in the works since at least January, according to IGU documents. The utility entered into an earnest money agreement with the building owner Jan. 22 and a counter offer was accepted Feb. 9.
The building is currently owned by a company, Alaska Restaurant Supply, which is mostly owned by Shannon Brady Garman of Anchorage, according to state records. The Fairbanks North Star Borough’s assessed value of the building is $1.8 million, according to borough records.
Public comment about the building purchase was held at the special meeting but there was none, Sudduth said. The meeting was announced last week.
It was advertised in the Daily News-Miner and on the IGU website on March 26, Sudduth said.
The deal is subject to approval from the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority, which is an arm of the state of Alaska and the IGU’s biggest creditor. AIDEA has provided most of the money for creating the public utility with the goal of making natural gas more widely available in Fairbanks and North Pole.
Sudduth listed the utility’s debts as totaling over $151 million. Most of that, $137 million, is owed to AIDEA but those payments don’t start until 2033 at the earliest.
The IGU also has almost $12 million in debt in the form of revenue bonds along with about $2 million that is owed on equipment and land, according to Sudduth.
An environmental report, building inspection and radon inspection have been conducted on the building, which Sudduth said will have about $300,000 worth of improvements with the addition of offices and a boardroom.
The IGU is also planning to replace existing boilers with new gas-fired units and will upgrade lighting and flooring.
Sudduth added that natural gas is currently a bit cheaper than home heating oil, which has risen to $2.90 a gallon, when comparing heat output in British thermal units.
