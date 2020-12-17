This December marks the 60th year of the Arctic Audubon Society’s Fairbanks Christmas Bird Count. Like many traditions, organizers have made adjustments to the event this year to account for pandemic safety.
The Christmas Bird Count is an annual tradition for thousands of volunteers working with local Audubon societies all over the Northern-hemisphere. On count day, field observers cover an assigned area to record bird species, numbers and observation efforts, while feeder watchers count the largest number of each species of birds observed at any one time on count day.
The Fairbanks count will take place Dec. 19. Count week, where additional species sightings in the count area can be recorded and added to the list of species observed, runs from Dec. 16-22. In a change for this year, count compilation will take place in a Zoom meeting on Dec. 20.
“If you need something to look for in this dark winter season, how about spotting an over-wintering American Robin or a flurry of feeding waxwings? All local birders have reason to celebrate because the 121st National Audubon Society Christmas Bird Count and the 60th in Fairbanks will take place this year despite the pandemic!” South Fairbanks area coordinator Laurel Devaney wrote in the December issue of The Redpull newsletter.
“It’s exciting that we won’t have a gap in our data,” Devaney said. She explained that the National Audubon Society had been unsure of whether to hold the Christmas Count at all this year until the middle of November, eventually deciding area societies should move forward based on state health guidelines.
The Fairbanks count lasts for 24 hours and covers a 177 square mile circle that is 15 miles in diameter. The circle includes the top of Ester Dome, parts of the Chena and Tanana rivers, and much more Interior habitat.
The Fairbanks count isn’t the only one happening in the Interior. The third annual Audubon Healy Christmas Bird Count is also on for Dec 19. As with the Fairbanks count, organizers are providing COVID-19 safety precautions and won’t do any in person count compilation.
“Given our climate and past count procedures, none of those precautions should affect our count, but if you are hesitant in doing your usual routes, we can find others to do them this year and you can have first dibs in 2021,” Healy count organizers wrote in an email.
The Christmas Bird Count in the Denali Park area has been ongoing for nearly 30 years. This year, it is scheduled for Dec. 20.
The center of the count is the McKinley Village area. Participants generally participate by foot, on skis, via dog sled or snowmachine and even with ice skates. Others stay home and keep an eye on their home bird feeder.
Normally, there are just a handful of species recorded during the count.
But sometimes, there are surprises — like in 2016 when a windstorm blew seabirds into Interior Alaska, resulting in dozens of sightings of the birds rarely seen that far north.
What bird watchers usually see are spruce grouse, ptarmigan, gray jays, common ravens, black-capped and boreal chickadees, black-billed magpies and pine grosbeaks.
To learn about the Arctic Audubon Society, visit their website at arcticaudubon.org.
News-Miner Community Columnist Kris Capps contributed to this story. Contact staff writer Sam Ferrara at 459-7575.