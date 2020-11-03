Updated 9:40 p.m.: Zira Lee, a student and restaurant worker from North Pole, voted in her first election at the North Pole Plaza shopping center Tuesday.
The self-described independent voted for President Donald Trump in part because she thinks he will keep taxes low.
“I felt like he was the best option,” she said. “Trump has been the most-active president I have seen in my lifetime.”
Lee said she likes how he lets people know what he is up to via social media, though she added “he has no filter.”
“He doesn’t sugarcoat,” she said. “A lot of people really don’t like it … I really appreciate honesty.”
Lee voted yes on Ballot Measure 1, which seeks to raise taxes on the oil industry, saying she thinks it’s reasonable and “makes sense.”
Lee was among the many voters offering their thoughts at polling places across the region Tuesday. Whether it was the presidential and congressional races or the two high-profile state ballot measures, opinions were plentiful.
Accountant Elizabeth Ryan, an independent voter from North Pole, said she voted for Democrat Joe Biden for president.
“There are so many things wrong with our current president,” she said, naming disorganization and lack of follow-through as a few.
Ryan, who voted at the North Pole Plaza mall, said she likes to support women running for public office, so she voted for unaffiliated Alyse Galvin for U.S. House.
“I believe more women should be in representation,” she said.
She also voted for unaffiliated candidate Al Gross for U.S. Senate, saying she found him to be the more intelligent candidate.
Ryan voted no on Ballot Measure 1, saying she didn’t feel strongly about it and went with what her employer recommended.
She voted no on Ballot Measure 2, which proposes a change in the state’s elections, saying it was too complicated.
North Pole Plaza was a busy place Tuesday as it was the polling place for three precincts.
Isaac Greenman, a small business owner and independent voter from North Pole who voted at the shopping center, said Biden turned him off when he was vice president. So he voted for Trump.
“I just thought he was a weird sleazy fellow,” Greenman said.
He voted to reelect Republican Dan Sullivan to the U.S. Senate, saying Gross is “a little too far left.”
But he voted for Galvin for the U.S. House saying Don Young has had enough time in service.
Greenman voted yes on Ballot Measure 2.
“I am a huge fan of getting rid of the party system,” he said.
Brenda Johnson, an office worker from North Pole, said she leans conservative.
She voted for Trump for president. She likes his patriotism, she said.
“One thing I really like about him is he is for the country. He is for the U.S.A.”
Johnson, after voting at the North Pole Plaza shopping center, said she filled in the “no” oval on Ballot Measure 1. She was concerned about the potential impact on small businesses and jobs.
“From what I listened to and looked at and read, voting no on it is going to be more for the people,” she said.
Johnson supported Sullivan for U.S. Senate, saying Gross was too new. She voted for Galvin for the U.S. House.
“Don Young has been in there way too long. We definitely need change there.”
Down the Parks Highway in the Denali Borough, Danielle Mayo of Healy had just one thought going through her mind when she entered the voting booth at the Healy precinct in the Tri-Valley Community Center.
“I was just hoping the world will settle down,” she said.
COVID-19 was the main issue on her mind.
“Because of my kids,” she said. “This is impacting my kids, their school lives and their sports lives. And I have a senior.”
Mayo, 44, is registered undeclared but said she usually votes Republican.
BJ Yanuchi and his mother, Lori Yanuchi, of Healy, entered the Tri-Valley Community Center together to vote, but their political preferences couldn’t be more different.
“We are a house divided,” Lori said. “I am a lifelong Democrat. And somehow we managed to raise a Republican. I don’t know how that happened.”
BJ, 23, is a lifelong Healy resident and a small business owner. He admits he is a one-issue candidate — taxes.
He also happens to be autistic, and taxes are foremost in his mind because of a class he took while earning his degree. BJ operates a gardening business in the Healy area. He first voted in the 2016 presidential election.
“I’m proud of BJ for making his own decisions,” his mother said. “I don’t tell him how to vote. We got out the Voters Guide, he read all the bios and made his own decision.”
Lori is concerned about health care, the environment and social justice. She would only reveal this about her age: “I’m between the Generation Xers and the Boomers. I’m Generation Jones. They say that is who will decide this election.”
Ken Kunkel Community Center in the Goldstream area saw a steady stream of cars coming in and out of the voting center.
Lisa Bishop, a 53-year-old Democrat, said she came to vote “in hopes of returning our country to the democracy it was before it has been turned into all the hate and just awful behavior that has been exhibited by our president.”
“I think his handling of COVID has been unacceptable, as well as the things he says, the things that come out of his mouth and his actions,” she said.
Bishop also said she voted against Sullivan in the U.S. Senate race “because he is a Trump man” and “to get rid of Dan Young” in the U.S. House race because she thinks “it’s time for a fresh face and somebody new.”
When it comes to ballot measures, Bishop said she voted no on Measure 1 because she thinks “this isn’t the time for taxing the oil companies; we already tax them plenty.”
She said she supported Measure 2, the elections initiative.
“I would very much like to know who is paying for what, and where all this outside stuff is coming from in Alaska,” she said.”
For Rose Vining, 25, a Libertarian, this election was very different from the last one.
“I was following the elections pretty closely in 2016, and it broke my mental health completely. “
This year, Vining said she didn’t follow the races and campaigns closely but studied the candidates and propositions the day before coming to vote at Ken Kunkel Community Center.
“The presidential election — it stressed me out so much because I hated both candidates; I’m just going to be blunt.”
When asked about the issues she cares the most, Vining said that she is “really big on the environment, but also the economy” and believes “in trying to be realistic about issues.”
“People who are in the middle of the aisle I tend to go for,” she said, explaining that she chose the candidates who support balancing the budget but still prioritizing “the environment around here, the Arctic, the refuge” and finding the middle ground between supporting the oil companies and reining their activity.
The Patty Center at the University of Alaska Fairbanks was almost empty.
Joseph Barria, 32, came there to vote for Donald Trump and said that though he didn’t support everything the president does or says, he likes that “he is getting the results in the areas where we need results.”
“There is a lot of tension right now between Republicans and Democrats,” he said. “Am I a Republican anymore? I don’t really know.”
Barria explained that he doesn’t fully agree with Trump or Biden. For example, while he voted for Trump, he said he doesn’t support Trump’s anti-abortion stance.
“So by supporting one candidate, I’m supporting something that I don’t support.,” he said.
Meanwhile, more voters were coming to the UAF’s Wood Center.
For one of them, Tessa Faith Long from North Pole, Ballot Measure 1 seemed the most important item on the ballot.
“I said “no” on 1 because I don’t think we should be changing the way that we are taxing the oil,” the 24-year-old Republican said.
For Jhenna Williams, 22, who is an independent voter from Fairbanks, today was about showing up and casting her vote.
“I didn’t vote last time,“ she said. “I decided that I needed to come this time and make sure that people that I care for still have rights after today. “
Amanda Bohman reported from North Pole. Alena Naiden reported from the Fairbanks area. Kris Capps reported from the Denali Borough.