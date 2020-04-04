Local veterinarians are modifying their practices to enable social distancing while still providing care for four-legged family members during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mt. McKinley Animal Hospital is one of many practices now requiring “curb-side service.” Clients are asked to check in via phone when they arrive, after which a veterinary technician meets them in the parking lot to get a patient history and escort the pet inside. Humans stay outside, and the vet discusses the diagnosis and treatment plan over the phone. Patient history forms can also be found on the practice’s website.
North Pole Veterinary Hospital has also adopted curb-side service and plans to unveil a new telemedicine app in the near future. Routine procedures such as spays, neuters and vaccinations have been canceled for the time being, but that may change as guidance comes in from state and national organizations, according to practice manager Suze Nolan.
“Veterinarians are aware of the public health risk of things like rabies, and for pets, diseases like parvo and distemper,” Nolan said. “We’re focused on keeping our patients, clients and staff safe.”
Chena Veterinary Clinic began curb-side service about two weeks ago. Routine visits have been canceled, but patients with medical emergencies are welcome, according to vet tech Kim Iverson.
“People have been pretty OK with it so far,” Iverson said. “It’s been a little bit of a struggle to convey over the phone, because people don’t like being separated from their animals.”
Some practices, such as Animal House Veterinary Hospital, have cut hours and will only allow one human per pet in an effort to limit the number of people entering the building. Others such as Mt. McKinley Animal Hospital and Chena Veterinary Clinic have cut their staff into two separate units, with each unit working one week on and one week off.
Almost ever veterinary practice contacted said they’re taking pets on an emergency-only basis.
Ballaine Veterinary Clinic, a small practice with only one employee, has not been significantly impacted by the pandemic and resulting social isolation mandate, according to owner Cort Zachel.
“We’ve always booked patients in half-hour time slots, so we never have a large group of people in at one time. We have cut back on routine visits, but for sick animals who need attention, we have people bring them in. There are some situations where we can treat the animal in the car and they don’t have to come in,” he said, noting he deals with appointments on a case-by-case basis.
“There are some animals that are much easier to work with if their owner is there. We can generally accommodate that.”
