Stacy Fisk planned to open a shoe store in West Fairbanks this month. She rented space in the Chena Pump Plaza, bought some of the merchandise and erected a sign, “Frosty Feet Running Company.”
Then came the COVID-19 outbreak.
Her business is one of many local companies forced to temporarily close, downsize, change plans and adjust to new ways of operating. Some local companies are in the midst of the biggest crisis of their existence.
Sales are down by more than half at several small retail and service businesses contacted in Fairbanks after Alaskans were told by the state to avoid public places and non-essential businesses were told to close. The public health mandate is in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus. It is set to expire Tuesday.
Greg Whisenhant said his family’s store, Beaver Sports, remains open because it sells and fixes bicycles, an essential service under the state health mandate.
But sales are down by more than half. Some of his staff have taken a leave of absence for health or family reasons, so he hasn’t had to lay off employees, but he is applying for government assistance to help with payroll, he said.
Whisenhant has canceled some orders and cut others. On April 8, Beaver Sports posted on its Facebook page a request for people to consider buying a gift card via the store website.
The store, which Whisenhant’s father opened in 1972, is in uncharted territory, he said.
Clerks and Whisenhant wear masks. He said he is making masks available to employees who want them but it’s not required. Workers are deploying a regular sanitizing regime, wiping things like door handles and credit card machines throughout the day.
He is trying to be optimistic.
“We’ve had customers come in and have told us ‘We want to do our part and help you and support you,’” he said. “I am so very thankful that people still want to recreate.”
Michelle Maynor owns Interior Graphics and Printing, which she said is doing a fraction of normal sales. She cut her two employees’ hours by half and suspended plans to hire a third person.
She is focusing on raising other people’s morale and seeking out uplifting projects, such as creating banners for graduating seniors.
“It’s Fairbanks. We’ve all got to kind of help each,” she said.
Pagesculptor Studios, a marketing and multimedia company owned by Rachael Kvapil, is extending credit to established clients. Kvapil still has paying jobs, she said, and she feels she is diversified enough to weather the storm.
Katie Schalberg is owner of Acupuncture Works! Her industry was deemed non-essential and fought the designation to resume working with clients who are managing pain, she said.
Schalberg had to lay off two massage therapists and a diet coach, though she will be able to pay them for a while thanks to a Paycheck Protection Program loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration, she said.
Acupuncture Works! has been able to offer limited diet coaching over the phone, and Schalberg, who sells nutrition products, is doing “porch pickup” for clients who text their orders and pay over the phone.
“I have never seen anything like this,” she said in a written answer to questions. “As a business owner, this is a scary and stressful time.”
Geoff Welch, owner of Date-Line Digital Printing, said sales have collapsed. He does a good deal of commercial business.
“We are definitely feeling the effects from much of the world being on pause at the moment,” Welch wrote in an emailed answer to questions.
The store has reduced hours, and Welch said he stopped drawing a paycheck. He is making payroll thanks to the Payroll Protection Program.
“We’ve stared down an organizational financial collapse in the past, but nothing like this,” he wrote in an email. “Our problems are a drop in the bucket, and there is a kind of morbid relief in knowing that at least we aren’t alone.
“We wish no one was having to face this, but it’s hard to feel sorry for ourselves when we realize the crisis isn’t isolated to Fairbanks, Alaska, or even the U.S.,” he wrote.
Stacy Yates, owner of Enchanted Forest Toys and Gifts, said she closed her store for a few weeks after returning from a trip overseas and going into quarantine. She reopened last week, in time for Easter, communicating with customers online and taking payments by phone with curbside pickups. Internet speed makes the arrangement challenging, she said. It won’t keep the toy store afloat. Sales are “way down,” and Yates is worried about her business. But she is more worried about public health.
“The way that the cases are exploding, I think that things should stay shut down,” she said.
Physicians at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital are volunteering to help businesses and nonprofits improve public health practices with the goal of reducing the spread of COVID-19.
“We can look at the customer or operational flow of their business and provide creative solutions that can help decrease the risk of spread,” said Dr. Mark Simon, emergency physician, in an email. “We are providing this outreach in an effort to partner with them to help decrease the transmission of COVID-19 in our community. We know that it’s going to take a community-wide effort to stop the spread of this disease.”
A small group of doctors started the work this week, Simon said. The relationship-building between the medical community and business community will be valuable as health recommendations change, he said.
“It’s so important for everyone to recognize that each one of us has a role to play in keeping our community safe. By partnering with the businesses in our community, we can amplify the critical public health messages that will make a difference in what kind of surge our community can expect,” Simon wrote.
To request a visit, call 458-5300 or email FHPCommunityfeedback@foundationhealth.org.
