Complaints alleging Alaska officials mismanaged the federal Coronavirus Relief Fund have prompted the U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Inspector General to launch a review of the state’s $1.25 billion assistance program, according to an internal memo from Alaska auditor Kris Curtis.
Curtis, Alaska’s legislative auditor, issued a March 3 memorandum to the bipartisan Budget and Audit Committee informing lawmakers of the impending review, after meeting with Treasury Department officials.
Curtis downplayed the significance of the federal review, in an interview Monday with the newspaper.
“There is nothing really new here from an audit perspective,” Curtis said. “They (the Treasury Department) needed to do it anyway. I know everyone is up in arms about it. The fact that the state is being audited by the feds is a matter of course.”
While the Treasury Department plans a “desk review” of all 50 states, Alaska is among the first states, tribal groups or territories for oversight because of “the large number of complaints received by the department alleging unallowable use of the Coronavirus Relief Fund,” according to the Curtis memo.
South Dakota, the U.S. Virgin Islands and one tribal organization also are tapped for early review.
Depending on the outcome of the desk review, a federal oversight team may determine to do a more in-depth on-site review.
“When I asked (Treasury officials) a follow-up question regarding the nature of the complaints, I was informed that the majority of complaints” about federal payments to Alaska “involved Anchorage and generally allege misuse of funds,” Curtis wrote in the March 3 memo.
Jeff Turner, spokesman for Gov. Mike Dunleavy, disputed statements in the Curtis memo.
“The Dunleavy Administration’s Office of Management and Budget has not received confirmation from the U.S. Treasury Department or OIG (the Office of Inspector General) that Ms. Curtis’ statements are accurate,” Turner said in an email sent Monday to the newspaper.
Turner wrote that the desk review will “evaluate state documents supporting the uses of Coronavirus Relief Fund proceeds as reported, and assess risk of unallowable use of funds.”
Sen. Click Bishop said Monday that he considers the federal review standard and believes the state has followed all rules and protocols.
Bishop, who chairs the Senate Finance Committee, said that “with that much money going out to Alaska” from the federal government, “I don’t think there is any mismanagement of funds. It is reasonable and customary for the review. I cannot get too excited about it.”
According to the Treasury Department, there are specific requirements on how the $150 billion Coronavirus Relief Fund can be spent, under the CARES Act. Payments may be used to cover expenses:
• Incurred by the public health emergency as it relates to the coronavirus pandemic;
• Unaccounted for in approved budgets as of March 27, 2020;
• Made between March 1, 2020, and Dec. 31, 2021.
Dunleavy in 2020 faced criticism for delays in, and the pace of, state spending of federal assistance related to the pandemic.
Curtis said in a phone interview Monday that she does not have figures on how much of the federal assistance has been paid out by the state via grants to cities and boroughs. She said her office has not completed audits for fiscal year 2020 spending.
A desk review by the Treasury Department will involve collecting information on Alaska’s management of payouts related to the Coronavirus Relief Fund to gain a greater understanding of processes. A desk review is considered a first step in creating a foundation of data, documents and other materials on a topic.
The federal review team expects to complete the Alaska desk review by August 2021, according to her memo.
Curtis said that allegations of misuse of Alaska’s funds were made through a national hotline.
More than 1,000 complaints nationwide related to the CARES Act have been made through a special hotline — called the FraudNet Hotline — according to the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO), which manages the hotline.
“Federal COVID-19 relief programs remain highly vulnerable to fraud, and the congressional watchdog urges anyone who suspects inappropriate activities to contact FraudNet via phone, email or online,” according to a press release the GAO issued on Feb. 1.
Allegations may be made anonymously. People supplying tips are encouraged to provide as much information and detail as possible. The GAO may choose to forward allegations of fraud and/or abuse to inspector general offices and/or the U.S. Department of Justice, which may be a factor in the Alaska review.
The GAO “stands ready to receive any new complaints from the public, federal workers and contractors about the use of funds intended to combat the impact of the coronavirus pandemic,” according to the GAO
The hotline number is 1-800-424-5454; email is fraud@gao.gov.
