Isvan Gomez sat down at the vaccine station, rolled up his left sleeve, and braced for impact.
Within seconds, Dr. Tim Foote swabbed his arm, prepped the needle, and expertly hit the plunger.
And just like that, in a span of less than 30 seconds, Gomez got his first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
"My father is really high risk. He has respiratory issues, so even though I do take care of myself — I don't go out anywhere — I know there is that chance of him to get it so I want to do everything I can to not only protect myself but to protect my dad," Gomez, 28, who's also an essential worker, said.
Gomez was one of more than 800 Interior Alaskans who received their first dose of the vaccine Tuesday at the Carlson Center, 2010 Second Ave. The site was a coordinated effort between state and local health agencies to inoculate Alaskans against the coronavirus, the pathogen responsible for COVID-19. By 10 a.m., attendees were filling the arena, stopping at several checkpoints along the way to fill out forms, talk to health care experts and get vaccinated. By 11 a.m., the line was out the door with registrants waiting their turn.
"The people I work with, we social distance and take all the precautions but there is that risk," Gomez said, adding that his job with Alaska Waste puts him in contact with the public. "We have guys that work with us that have health issues, so I know if I protect myself I'm also protecting them. By the fact of me getting it, everybody can see it's not some sort of crazy conspiracy theory. It gives them a little more confidence."
The logistics behind the vaccine event are an impressive feat. It's a procedure that takes multiple agencies, like Foundation Health Partners and Alaska public health officials working with borough and city officials as well as numerous volunteers to coordinate vaccine reservations, check in attendees, direct traffic flow, monitor the newly vaccinated, and troubleshoot any issues that might arise.
"This is a way that we as a community can get the vaccine to a large number of people very quickly," said Clint Brooks, the incident commander for the vaccine effort. "If you pool your resources together, you can give up to 8,000 to 12,000 shots a day depending on how big you want to expand your operation."
And that's the idea behind the event — to host larger points of dispensing, called PODs, to get more Alaskans vaccinated quickly. Tuesday's clinic had 870 spots available with each spot reserved several days in advance. Because the clinic was dispersing the Pfizer vaccine, which requires a second dose two weeks later, organizers will be seeing all of Tuesday's guests on March 2 when they coordinate the second-dose clinic.
Officials are hoping for another vaccine clinic toward the end of February and are planning more clinics for March as more of the vaccines become available in Alaska, said Mark Simon, an emergency physician helping with the day's events.
"The collaborative effort to put on this event has really been a fantastic thing to be a part of," Simon said. "It's an incredibly safe vaccine, it's an incredibly effective vaccine. We think it's a critical piece to getting past COVID and moving on and getting on with our lives in addition to those practices we've heard so much about, like masking and social distancing."
Inside the Carlson Center, newly vaccinated attendees sat in blue chairs spaced out six feet apart on the arena floor. Anyone who gets a vaccine must wait 15 minutes on-sight in case of any side effects. Waiting for the time to pass was Ginny Sabol, 67, of Fairbanks, who managed to secure one of the morning vaccination spots.
"I called that 907-646-3322 number and they helped me right off the bat," Sabol said, referencing the phone number Alaskans can call to secure a vaccination. For Sabol, the vaccine line was quick and the process was easy.
"I'm a lefty, so I picked my dominant arm that way if you have a little soreness you work through the pain," Sabol said of where she chose to take the needle. "It was perfect. So simple and easy."
Leona McDaniels, 66, of Fairbanks, almost didn't get the vaccine on Tuesday. Then, she said, she changed her mind.
"At first I wasn't going to do it but then I thought about the risks and decided it would be better to," she said. "I weighed the risks against the benefits and decided it was worth it to get it done to protect myself, my family and my community."
For Fairbanksans who are hesitant about the vaccine, McDaniels said she has one piece of advice after attending the clinic: "Let's just do it."
