Inmates in Department of Corrections facilities throughout the state are hard at work making cloth face masks, according to a news release issued Thursday by the Department of Public Safety.
So far, inmates at 10 of the 12 DOC correctional institutes have made more than 37,100 face masks. Their goal is 40,000.
Each inmate and DOC staff member has been issued two of the face masks. The remaining masks are being donated to community residential centers, state of Alaska employees, Alaska State Troopers and civilian employees of the Department of Public Safety.
“We are very thankful to the inmates who chose to be participate in this project, and are greatly appreciative of the DOC staff who have been tracking down supplies, coordinating distribution, and also sewing masks of their own to contribute to the goal of 40,000 masks,” DOC commissioner Nancy Dahlstrom said in the release.
Inmates at Fairbanks Correctional Center, Hiland Mountain Correctional Center, Mat-Su Pretrial, Goose Creek Correctional Center, Point MacKenzie Correctional Farm, Spring Creek Correctional Center, Wildwood Correctional Center, Anvil Mountain Correctional Center, Lemon Creek Correctional Center and Yukon-Kuskokwim Correctional Center participated in the project.
